Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.55 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.25 06.78% 06.78% 06.78% (Jan 24) 1000 05.00/05.85 04.00/04.60 01.00/01.25 06.78% 06.78% 06.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/01.25 30.75/31.50 61.50/62.50 99.50/101.00 1100 00.50/02.00 30.25/32.25 60.75/62.75 98.50/100.50 1200 00.75/01.75 30.50/32.00 60.75/62.75 98.75/100.75 1300 01.00/01.25 31.00/32.50 61.50/63.50 99.50/101.50 1400 00.50/02.00 30.50/32.50 61.25/63.25 99.25/101.25 1500 00.25/02.25 30.00/32.00 60.50/62.50 98.50/100.50 1600 00.75/01.75 30.50/32.00 61.00/63.00 99.25/101.25 1715 00.25/01.75 30.25/32.25 60.75/62.75 99.00/101.00 (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 01.75/02.75 31.75/32.75 62.00/64.00 100.00/102.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 130.00/131.50 156.00/157.50 186.00/188.00 212.00/214.00 1100 128.50/130.50 155.00/157.00 185.00/187.00 211.00/213.00 1200 129.00/131.00 155.00/157.00 185.00/187.00 211.00/213.00 1300 130.00/132.00 156.50/158.50 186.50/188.50 212.50/214.50 1400 129.50/131.50 156.00/158.00 186.00/188.00 212.00/214.00 1500 129.50/131.50 156.00/158.00 186.00/188.00 212.00/214.00 1600 129.75/131.75 156.25/158.25 186.25/188.25 212.50/214.50 1715 129.50/131.50 156.00/158.00 186.00/188.00 212.00/214.00 (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 130.00/132.00 156.00/158.00 185.50/187.50 211.00/213.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 236.00/238.00 264.00/266.00 288.00/290.00 313.50/315.50 1100 235.00/237.00 263.00/265.00 287.00/289.00 312.50/314.50 1200 235.00/237.00 263.00/265.00 287.00/289.00 312.50/314.50 1300 237.00/239.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 315.00/317.00 1400 236.50/238.50 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 315.00/317.00 1500 236.50/238.50 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 315.00/317.00 1600 237.00/239.00 265.50/267.50 289.50/291.50 315.50/317.50 1715 236.50/238.50 265.00/267.00 289.50/291.50 315.50/317.50 (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 234.50/236.50 262.50/264.50 286.50/288.50 312.00/314.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.28% 7.38% 7.55% 7.33% 7.13% 6.97% 1100 7.31% 7.35% 7.50% 7.26% 7.10% 6.93% 1200 7.30% 7.34% 7.51% 7.28% 7.09% 6.92% 1300 7.42% 7.43% 7.57% 7.34% 7.16% 6.99% 1400 7.36% 7.40% 7.55% 7.31% 7.14% 6.96% 1500 7.24% 7.31% 7.49% 7.31% 7.14% 6.97% 1600 7.29% 7.36% 7.54% 7.32% 7.14% 6.97% 1715 7.30% 7.33% 7.52% 7.31% 7.13% 6.96% (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 7.31% 7.39% 7.54% 7.31% 7.12% 6.94% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.81% 6.70% 6.56% 6.47% 6.37% 6.28% 1100 6.78% 6.67% 6.54% 6.45% 6.35% 6.26% 1200 6.77% 6.66% 6.53% 6.44% 6.34% 6.26% 1300 6.83% 6.72% 6.58% 6.49% 6.40% 6.31% 1400 6.81% 6.70% 6.58% 6.48% 6.39% 6.30% 1500 6.81% 6.70% 6.58% 6.48% 6.39% 6.31% 1600 6.82% 6.71% 6.59% 6.49% 6.40% 6.31% 1715 6.80% 6.70% 6.58% 6.49% 6.40% 6.31% (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 6.77% 6.64% 6.52% 6.43% 6.34% 6.26% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.9100/53.9200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com