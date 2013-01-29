Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.77% 06.77% 06.77% (Jan 28) 1000 02.00/02.55 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.25 06.78% 06.78% 06.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/30.50 60.50/62.50 98.50/100.50 129.00/131.00 1100 29.50/30.50 60.25/61.75 98.50/100.50 129.25/131.25 1200 29.00/31.00 59.50/61.50 97.50/99.50 128.00/130.00 1300 29.25/30.50 59.50/61.00 97.50/99.50 128.00/130.00 1400 29.00/31.00 59.25/61.25 97.00/99.00 127.50/129.50 1500 29.00/31.00 59.50/61.50 97.50/99.50 127.50/129.50 1600 29.75/30.75 60.00/61.50 98.00/100.00 128.50/130.50 1715 29.50/30.50 60.00/61.50 98.50/100.50 129.50/131.50 (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 30.25/32.25 60.75/62.75 99.00/101.00 129.50/131.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.00/158.00 186.50/188.50 213.00/215.00 237.50/239.50 1100 156.00/158.00 186.00/188.00 212.50/214.50 237.00/239.00 1200 154.50/156.50 184.50/186.50 211.00/213.00 235.50/237.50 1300 154.50/156.50 185.00/187.00 211.50/213.50 235.50/237.50 1400 154.00/156.00 184.00/186.00 210.50/212.50 235.00/237.00 1500 154.00/156.00 184.00/186.00 210.50/212.50 235.00/237.00 1600 155.50/157.50 186.00/188.00 212.50/214.50 237.00/239.00 1715 156.50/158.50 187.00/189.00 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 156.00/158.00 186.00/188.00 212.00/214.00 236.50/238.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 266.00/268.00 291.00/293.00 317.00/319.00 342.50/344.50 1100 265.50/267.50 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 342.00/344.00 1200 263.50/265.50 288.00/290.00 314.50/316.50 339.50/341.50 1300 264.50/266.50 288.50/290.50 314.50/316.50 339.50/341.50 1400 263.00/265.00 287.50/289.50 313.50/315.50 338.50/340.50 1500 263.00/265.00 287.50/289.50 313.50/315.50 338.50/340.50 1600 265.50/267.50 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 341.50/343.50 1715 266.50/268.50 291.25/293.25 317.50/319.50 342.50/344.50 (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 265.00/267.00 289.50/291.50 315.50/317.50 00.25/01.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.25% 7.44% 7.57% 7.34% 7.18% 7.01% 1100 7.27% 7.39% 7.59% 7.37% 7.20% 7.01% 1200 7.28% 7.34% 7.52% 7.30% 7.14% 6.96% 1300 7.26% 7.32% 7.53% 7.31% 7.15% 6.99% 1400 7.29% 7.32% 7.49% 7.29% 7.13% 6.96% 1500 7.29% 7.35% 7.53% 7.28% 7.12% 6.95% 1600 7.34% 7.37% 7.56% 7.33% 7.18% 7.02% 1715 7.27% 7.36% 7.59% 7.38% 7.22% 7.05% (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 7.30% 7.33% 7.52% 7.31% 7.13% 6.96% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.87% 6.76% 6.62% 6.55% 6.45% 6.37% 1100 6.87% 6.76% 6.63% 6.54% 6.45% 6.38% 1200 6.83% 6.72% 6.58% 6.50% 6.42% 6.34% 1300 6.85% 6.73% 6.61% 6.52% 6.42% 6.34% 1400 6.82% 6.72% 6.58% 6.50% 6.41% 6.33% 1500 6.82% 6.72% 6.58% 6.50% 6.40% 6.33% 1600 6.87% 6.77% 6.63% 6.55% 6.46% 6.38% 1715 6.90% 6.79% 6.65% 6.57% 6.47% 6.39% (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 6.80% 6.70% 6.58% 6.49% 6.40% 6.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.7600/53.7700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com