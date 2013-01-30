Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.82% 06.82% 06.82% (Jan 29) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.77% 06.77% 06.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.25/30.25 59.00/61.00 97.50/99.50 128.50/130.50 1100 28.00/30.00 58.50/60.50 97.00/99.00 127.75/129.75 1200 28.50/29.50 59.00/60.00 97.00/99.00 128.00/130.00 1300 28.00/29.50 58.50/60.00 97.00/99.00 128.00/130.00 1400 28.50/30.00 59.00/60.50 97.50/99.50 128.50/130.50 1500 27.50/29.50 58.00/60.00 96.50/98.50 127.50/129.50 1600 28.25/29.25 58.50/60.00 97.00/99.00 128.00/130.00 1715 27.75/29.75 58.00/60.00 96.50/98.50 127.50/129.50 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 29.50/30.50 60.00/61.50 98.50/100.50 129.50/131.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.50/157.50 186.50/188.50 213.00/215.00 237.50/239.50 1100 154.50/156.50 185.50/187.50 212.00/214.00 236.50/238.50 1200 155.00/157.00 186.00/188.00 212.50/214.50 237.50/239.50 1300 155.00/157.00 186.00/188.00 212.50/214.50 237.50/239.50 1400 155.50/157.50 186.50/188.50 213.25/215.25 238.00/240.00 1500 154.50/156.50 185.50/187.50 212.00/214.00 237.00/239.00 1600 155.00/157.00 186.00/188.00 213.00/215.00 238.00/240.00 1715 154.50/156.50 185.50/187.50 212.00/214.00 237.00/239.00 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 156.50/158.50 187.00/189.00 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 266.50/268.50 291.00/293.00 317.50/319.50 343.00/345.00 1100 265.50/267.50 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 342.00/344.00 1200 266.00/268.00 290.50/292.50 317.50/319.50 343.00/345.00 1300 266.50/268.50 291.50/293.50 318.50/320.50 344.00/346.00 1400 267.00/269.00 292.00/294.00 319.00/321.00 344.50/346.50 1500 266.00/268.00 291.50/293.50 318.50/320.50 344.00/346.00 1600 267.00/269.00 292.00/294.00 319.00/321.00 344.50/346.50 1715 265.50/267.50 290.50/292.50 317.50/319.50 342.50/344.50 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 266.50/268.50 291.25/293.25 317.50/319.50 342.50/344.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.39% 7.48% 7.62% 7.40% 7.24% 7.10% 1100 7.33% 7.42% 7.57% 7.35% 7.19% 7.06% 1200 7.32% 7.42% 7.57% 7.37% 7.21% 7.07% 1300 7.27% 7.41% 7.58% 7.38% 7.22% 7.08% 1400 7.40% 7.47% 7.63% 7.41% 7.25% 7.11% 1500 7.22% 7.39% 7.56% 7.36% 7.21% 7.08% 1600 7.29% 7.42% 7.60% 7.39% 7.24% 7.10% 1715 7.29% 7.40% 7.57% 7.37% 7.22% 7.09% (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 7.27% 7.36% 7.59% 7.38% 7.22% 7.05% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.93% 6.82% 6.70% 6.61% 6.52% 6.44% 1100 6.90% 6.79% 6.68% 6.58% 6.49% 6.42% 1200 6.91% 6.81% 6.69% 6.59% 6.51% 6.44% 1300 6.92% 6.82% 6.71% 6.62% 6.54% 6.46% 1400 6.95% 6.84% 6.73% 6.64% 6.56% 6.48% 1500 6.92% 6.82% 6.71% 6.63% 6.55% 6.48% 1600 6.95% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.57% 6.49% 1715 6.93% 6.83% 6.71% 6.62% 6.54% 6.46% (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 6.90% 6.79% 6.65% 6.57% 6.47% 6.39% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.3050/53.3150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com