Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/04.70 01.00/01.20 03.00/03.50 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% (Jan 30) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.82% 06.82% 06.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.25/26.25 54.25/56.25 92.50/94.50 123.50/125.50 1100 24.75/25.75 55.25/56.25 93.75/95.75 125.00/127.00 1200 25.00/25.75 55.25/56.25 94.00/95.00 125.00/126.50 1300 25.00/25.75 55.50/56.50 94.50/96.00 125.50/127.00 1400 25.50/27.50 55.50/57.50 94.00/96.00 125.00/127.00 1500 24.50/26.50 54.75/56.75 93.75/95.75 125.00/127.00 1600 25.00/26.00 55.25/56.75 94.25/96.25 125.50/127.50 1715 25.00/26.00 55.00/56.50 94.00/96.00 125.50/127.50 (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 27.75/29.75 58.00/60.00 96.50/98.50 127.50/129.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.50/152.50 181.50/183.50 208.00/210.00 233.00/235.00 1100 152.00/154.00 183.00/185.00 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 1200 152.00/153.50 183.50/185.00 210.50/212.00 235.00/236.50 1300 152.50/154.00 183.50/185.00 210.50/212.00 235.50/237.00 1400 152.00/154.00 183.00/185.00 210.00/212.00 235.00/237.00 1500 152.00/154.00 183.00/185.00 210.00/212.00 235.00/237.00 1600 152.50/154.50 183.50/185.50 211.00/213.00 235.75/237.75 1715 152.50/154.50 183.50/185.50 210.50/212.50 235.50/237.50 (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 154.50/156.50 185.50/187.50 212.00/214.00 237.00/239.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 261.50/263.50 286.50/288.50 313.00/315.00 338.00/340.00 1100 263.50/265.50 288.00/290.00 315.00/317.00 340.50/342.50 1200 264.00/265.50 289.00/290.50 315.50/317.00 341.00/342.50 1300 264.50/266.00 289.50/291.00 316.50/318.00 342.00/344.00 1400 264.00/266.00 289.00/291.00 316.00/318.00 341.50/343.50 1500 264.00/266.00 289.00/291.00 316.00/318.00 341.50/343.50 1600 264.50/266.50 289.50/291.50 316.50/318.50 342.00/344.00 1715 264.50/266.50 289.50/291.50 316.50/318.50 342.00/344.00 (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 265.50/267.50 290.50/292.50 317.50/319.50 342.50/344.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.24% 7.37% 7.51% 7.34% 7.19% 7.05% 1100 7.25% 7.44% 7.59% 7.42% 7.25% 7.10% 1200 7.27% 7.43% 7.57% 7.40% 7.23% 7.10% 1300 7.27% 7.46% 7.61% 7.42% 7.24% 7.09% 1400 7.54% 7.52% 7.61% 7.42% 7.25% 7.10% 1500 7.30% 7.44% 7.59% 7.42% 7.24% 7.10% 1600 7.32% 7.48% 7.64% 7.46% 7.28% 7.13% 1715 7.30% 7.45% 7.62% 7.45% 7.27% 7.12% (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 7.29% 7.40% 7.57% 7.37% 7.22% 7.09% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.91% 6.80% 6.68% 6.61% 6.51% 6.44% 1100 6.96% 6.84% 6.72% 6.63% 6.55% 6.48% 1200 6.97% 6.84% 6.73% 6.64% 6.55% 6.48% 1300 6.96% 6.85% 6.73% 6.65% 6.56% 6.49% 1400 6.97% 6.86% 6.74% 6.66% 6.57% 6.50% 1500 6.97% 6.85% 6.74% 6.66% 6.57% 6.50% 1600 7.01% 6.88% 6.76% 6.68% 6.59% 6.51% 1715 6.99% 6.87% 6.75% 6.67% 6.58% 6.51% (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 6.93% 6.83% 6.71% 6.62% 6.54% 6.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.2200/53.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com