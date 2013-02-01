Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.75 01.00/01.25 06.85% 06.85% 06.85% (Jan 31) 1000 04.00/04.70 01.00/01.20 03.00/03.50 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/24.50 54.50/55.50 93.50/94.50 125.00/126.50 1100 23.50/25.00 54.00/55.50 93.00/95.00 124.50/126.50 1200 23.50/25.50 54.25/56.25 93.25/95.25 124.25/126.25 1300 24.00/25.00 54.50/56.00 93.50/95.00 124.75/126.75 1400 23.50/25.50 54.00/56.00 92.50/94.50 124.00/126.00 1500 23.25/25.25 53.75/55.75 92.75/94.75 124.00/126.00 1600 23.50/25.50 54.00/56.00 93.00/95.00 124.50/126.50 1715 24.00/24.50 54.50/55.50 94.00/95.00 125.00/126.50 (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 25.00/26.00 55.00/56.50 94.00/96.00 125.50/127.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 152.50/154.00 183.50/185.50 211.75/213.75 236.50/238.50 1100 152.00/154.00 183.00/185.00 211.00/213.00 236.00/238.00 1200 151.75/153.75 182.75/184.75 210.75/212.75 236.25/238.25 1300 152.00/154.00 183.00/185.00 211.00/213.00 236.00/238.00 1400 151.50/153.50 183.00/185.00 211.00/213.00 236.00/238.00 1500 151.50/153.50 183.00/185.00 211.00/213.00 236.00/238.00 1600 152.00/154.00 183.50/185.50 212.00/214.00 237.00/239.00 1715 152.50/154.00 184.00/185.50 212.50/214.00 237.50/239.00 (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 152.50/154.50 183.50/185.50 210.50/212.50 235.50/237.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 265.50/267.50 291.00/293.00 318.00/320.00 343.50/345.50 1100 265.00/267.00 290.00/292.00 317.00/319.00 342.50/344.50 1200 264.75/266.75 290.25/292.25 316.75/318.75 342.25/344.25 1300 265.00/267.00 290.00/292.00 317.00/319.00 342.50/344.50 1400 265.00/267.00 290.00/292.00 317.00/319.00 342.50/344.50 1500 265.00/267.00 290.00/292.00 317.00/319.00 342.50/344.50 1600 266.00/268.00 291.50/293.50 318.50/320.50 344.50/346.50 1715 267.00/268.50 292.50/294.00 319.50/321.00 345.50/347.50 (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 264.50/266.50 289.50/291.50 316.50/318.50 342.00/344.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.28% 7.48% 7.62% 7.46% 7.30% 7.16% 1100 7.26% 7.46% 7.62% 7.44% 7.28% 7.14% 1200 7.33% 7.51% 7.63% 7.43% 7.27% 7.13% 1300 7.33% 7.51% 7.63% 7.45% 7.28% 7.14% 1400 7.32% 7.46% 7.57% 7.41% 7.26% 7.13% 1500 7.27% 7.46% 7.60% 7.42% 7.28% 7.15% 1600 7.34% 7.50% 7.64% 7.46% 7.31% 7.18% 1715 7.29% 7.51% 7.67% 7.47% 7.32% 7.18% (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 7.30% 7.45% 7.62% 7.45% 7.27% 7.12% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.05% 6.91% 6.80% 6.72% 6.62% 6.55% 1100 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.69% 6.60% 6.52% 1200 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.69% 6.60% 6.52% 1300 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.69% 6.60% 6.52% 1400 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.69% 6.60% 6.52% 1500 7.03% 6.90% 6.79% 6.70% 6.61% 6.53% 1600 7.07% 6.94% 6.83% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% 1715 7.08% 6.94% 6.84% 6.76% 6.66% 6.59% (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 6.99% 6.87% 6.75% 6.67% 6.58% 6.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.1900/53.2000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com