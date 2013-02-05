Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.84% 06.84% 06.84% (Feb 4) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.89% 06.89% 06.89% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.50 52.25/54.25 91.50/93.50 122.50/124.50 1100 22.00/22.50 53.00/54.00 92.00/93.00 123.00/124.50 1200 22.00/23.00 52.75/53.75 91.25/93.25 122.00/124.00 1300 21.75/23.25 52.50/54.00 91.25/93.25 122.00/124.00 1400 22.25/22.75 53.00/54.00 92.00/93.00 123.00/124.50 1500 21.50/23.50 52.25/54.25 91.00/93.00 122.00/124.00 1600 21.50/23.50 52.25/54.25 91.50/93.50 122.50/124.50 1715 22.00/23.50 53.00/54.50 92.75/94.25 124.00/126.00 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 23.00/24.00 53.75/55.25 93.00/94.50 124.00/126.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.50/151.50 180.50/182.50 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 1100 150.00/151.50 181.00/183.00 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 1200 148.50/150.50 179.00/181.00 206.50/208.50 231.00/233.00 1300 148.50/150.50 179.00/181.00 206.50/208.50 231.00/233.00 1400 149.50/151.00 180.00/181.50 207.50/209.00 232.00/233.50 1500 148.50/150.50 179.50/181.50 207.50/209.50 232.00/234.00 1600 149.00/151.00 180.00/182.00 207.50/209.50 232.50/234.50 1715 151.00/153.00 182.00/184.00 210.00/212.00 235.00/237.00 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 151.00/153.00 182.00/184.00 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 262.00/264.00 287.00/289.00 314.00/316.00 339.50/341.50 1100 262.00/264.00 287.00/289.00 314.00/316.00 340.00/342.00 1200 260.00/262.00 285.00/287.00 311.50/313.50 337.00/339.00 1300 259.50/261.50 284.00/286.00 310.50/312.50 336.00/338.00 1400 261.00/262.50 285.50/287.00 312.00/313.50 338.00/340.00 1500 261.00/263.00 286.00/288.00 313.00/315.00 338.50/340.50 1600 261.50/263.50 286.50/288.50 313.50/315.50 339.00/341.00 1715 264.00/266.00 289.00/291.00 316.00/318.00 341.50/343.50 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 263.50/265.50 288.50/290.50 315.50/317.50 341.00/343.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.38% 7.57% 7.65% 7.43% 7.25% 7.11% 1100 7.36% 7.60% 7.67% 7.45% 7.27% 7.14% 1200 7.38% 7.56% 7.63% 7.40% 7.20% 7.05% 1300 7.38% 7.56% 7.63% 7.39% 7.20% 7.05% 1400 7.41% 7.60% 7.67% 7.45% 7.24% 7.09% 1500 7.40% 7.57% 7.63% 7.41% 7.22% 7.09% 1600 7.40% 7.58% 7.67% 7.44% 7.24% 7.10% 1715 7.48% 7.67% 7.76% 7.54% 7.34% 7.19% (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 7.37% 7.59% 7.68% 7.46% 7.27% 7.14% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.98% 6.86% 6.75% 6.65% 6.57% 6.50% 1100 6.99% 6.87% 6.76% 6.66% 6.59% 6.52% 1200 6.92% 6.81% 6.70% 6.61% 6.53% 6.46% 1300 6.91% 6.80% 6.68% 6.58% 6.50% 6.44% 1400 6.95% 6.84% 6.72% 6.62% 6.54% 6.49% 1500 6.96% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.57% 6.50% 1600 6.97% 6.86% 6.75% 6.66% 6.58% 6.51% 1715 7.05% 6.94% 6.82% 6.72% 6.64% 6.56% (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 7.01% 6.88% 6.77% 6.68% 6.59% 6.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.1350/53.1450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com