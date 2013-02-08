Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.75/04.75 03.00/03.50 00.75/01.25 06.39% 06.81% 05.11% (Feb 7) 1000 04.00/04.85 01.00/01.25 03.00/03.60 06.87% 06.87% 06.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/19.00 49.00/51.00 89.00/91.00 120.50/122.50 1100 17.75/18.75 49.25/50.75 89.00/90.50 120.75/122.75 1200 17.50/19.00 49.00/51.00 89.00/91.00 120.50/122.50 1300 17.50/19.00 49.00/50.50 89.00/90.50 120.50/122.50 1400 17.50/19.00 49.00/51.00 88.75/90.75 120.50/122.50 1500 17.25/19.25 48.75/50.75 88.25/90.25 120.00/122.00 1600 17.50/19.00 49.00/50.50 88.50/90.50 120.00/122.00 1715 17.50/19.50 49.00/51.00 88.50/90.50 120.00/122.00 (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 18.00/20.00 49.50/51.50 89.50/91.50 121.50/123.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 207.50/209.50 232.00/234.00 1100 148.50/150.50 179.50/181.50 208.00/210.00 233.00/235.00 1200 148.50/150.50 180.00/182.00 208.50/210.50 233.50/235.50 1300 148.50/150.50 179.50/181.50 208.00/210.00 233.00/235.00 1400 148.50/150.50 180.00/182.00 209.00/211.00 234.00/236.00 1500 147.75/149.75 178.75/180.75 207.00/209.00 232.00/234.00 1600 148.00/150.00 179.00/181.00 207.50/209.50 232.50/234.50 1715 148.00/150.00 179.00/181.00 207.50/209.50 232.50/234.50 (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 149.50/151.50 180.50/182.50 209.00/211.00 234.00/236.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 261.00/263.00 286.00/288.00 313.50/315.50 339.50/341.50 1100 262.00/264.00 287.00/289.00 314.50/316.50 340.50/342.50 1200 262.50/264.50 287.50/289.50 315.00/317.00 341.00/343.00 1300 262.00/264.00 287.00/289.00 314.50/316.50 340.50/342.50 1400 263.00/265.00 288.00/290.00 315.50/317.50 341.50/343.50 1500 261.00/263.00 286.00/288.00 313.50/315.50 339.50/341.50 1600 261.50/263.50 286.50/288.50 314.00/316.00 340.00/342.00 1715 261.50/263.50 286.50/288.50 314.00/316.00 340.00/342.00 (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 263.00/265.00 288.00/290.00 315.50/317.50 341.50/343.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.75% 7.88% 7.82% 7.57% 7.38% 7.22% 1100 7.76% 7.87% 7.82% 7.60% 7.40% 7.23% 1200 7.75% 7.87% 7.81% 7.58% 7.40% 7.24% 1300 7.72% 7.83% 7.79% 7.57% 7.38% 7.21% 1400 7.75% 7.86% 7.80% 7.58% 7.39% 7.25% 1500 7.72% 7.82% 7.76% 7.54% 7.35% 7.19% 1600 7.72% 7.83% 7.77% 7.55% 7.36% 7.20% 1715 7.80% 7.86% 7.79% 7.56% 7.37% 7.21% (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 7.68% 7.85% 7.83% 7.63% 7.44% 7.27% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 6.91% 6.80% 6.71% 6.62% 6.56% 1100 7.10% 6.94% 6.83% 6.73% 6.65% 6.58% 1200 7.11% 6.95% 6.83% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% 1300 7.08% 6.93% 6.81% 6.72% 6.63% 6.57% 1400 7.12% 6.96% 6.84% 6.75% 6.66% 6.59% 1500 7.06% 6.91% 6.80% 6.70% 6.62% 6.55% 1600 7.07% 6.92% 6.81% 6.71% 6.63% 6.56% 1715 7.08% 6.93% 6.82% 6.72% 6.64% 6.57% (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 7.14% 7.00% 6.87% 6.77% 6.68% 6.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.5000/53.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com