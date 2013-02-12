Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.77% 06.77% 06.77% (Feb 11) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.80% 06.80% 06.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/17.50 47.50/49.50 87.50/89.50 119.50/121.50 1100 16.00/17.00 47.75/49.25 87.75/89.25 120.00/122.00 1200 15.50/17.00 47.50/49.00 87.50/89.00 120.00/121.50 1300 16.00/17.00 48.00/50.00 88.00/90.00 120.50/122.50 1400 16.25/17.25 48.25/50.25 88.25/90.25 120.75/122.75 1500 16.00/17.00 48.00/49.50 88.00/90.00 120.50/122.50 1600 15.25/17.25 47.50/49.50 87.75/89.75 120.00/122.00 1715 16.00/17.00 48.25/49.75 88.75/90.25 121.50/123.50 (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 16.75/18.25 48.50/50.50 88.50/90.50 120.75/122.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 208.50/210.50 234.00/236.00 1100 148.25/150.25 179.75/181.75 208.50/210.50 234.00/236.00 1200 148.50/150.00 180.00/182.00 209.50/211.50 235.00/237.00 1300 149.00/151.00 180.50/182.50 209.50/211.50 235.25/237.25 1400 149.25/151.25 181.25/183.25 210.25/212.25 236.25/238.25 1500 149.00/151.00 180.50/182.50 209.50/211.50 235.25/237.25 1600 148.50/150.50 180.25/182.25 209.00/211.00 235.00/237.00 1715 150.00/152.00 181.50/183.50 210.50/212.50 236.50/238.50 (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 149.25/151.25 181.00/183.00 210.00/212.00 235.50/237.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 263.50/265.50 289.00/291.00 316.50/318.50 343.00/345.00 1100 263.50/265.50 289.00/291.00 316.50/318.50 343.00/345.00 1200 264.50/266.50 290.00/292.00 317.50/319.50 344.00/346.00 1300 265.00/267.00 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 344.50/346.50 1400 265.75/267.75 291.25/293.25 318.75/320.75 345.25/347.25 1500 265.00/267.00 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 344.50/346.50 1600 265.00/267.00 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 344.50/346.50 1715 266.50/268.50 292.00/294.00 319.50/321.50 346.00/348.00 (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 265.00/267.00 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 344.50/346.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.86% 7.94% 7.83% 7.60% 7.41% 7.26% 1100 7.85% 7.93% 7.84% 7.62% 7.41% 7.26% 1200 7.79% 7.90% 7.82% 7.61% 7.42% 7.28% 1300 7.91% 7.98% 7.88% 7.65% 7.45% 7.29% 1400 7.96% 8.00% 7.89% 7.66% 7.46% 7.31% 1500 7.88% 7.97% 7.88% 7.65% 7.44% 7.29% 1600 7.82% 7.94% 7.85% 7.62% 7.42% 7.27% 1715 7.93% 8.03% 7.95% 7.72% 7.51% 7.34% (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 7.83% 7.92% 7.85% 7.62% 7.43% 7.29% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 6.98% 6.86% 6.76% 6.68% 6.61% 1100 7.11% 6.98% 6.86% 6.76% 6.67% 6.61% 1200 7.14% 7.00% 6.88% 6.78% 6.69% 6.62% 1300 7.15% 7.01% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% 6.63% 1400 7.17% 7.03% 6.90% 6.80% 6.71% 6.64% 1500 7.14% 7.01% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% 6.63% 1600 7.13% 7.01% 6.89% 6.78% 6.70% 6.63% 1715 7.20% 7.07% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 6.67% (C1osing Feb 11) 1715 7.15% 7.00% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% 6.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8500/53.8600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com