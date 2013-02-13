Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.78% 06.78% 06.78% (Feb 12) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.77% 06.77% 06.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/16.00 47.50/49.00 88.00/89.50 121.00/123.00 1100 14.25/16.25 46.75/48.75 87.25/89.25 120.00/122.00 1200 15.00/16.00 47.50/49.00 87.75/89.25 120.50/122.50 1300 14.50/16.00 47.00/49.00 87.00/89.00 120.00/122.00 1400 15.00/15.40 47.50/48.50 87.50/88.50 120.25/121.75 1500 14.50/16.00 47.00/49.00 87.00/89.00 120.00/122.00 1600 14.50/16.50 47.00/49.00 87.25/89.25 119.50/121.50 1715 14.50/15.50 47.00/48.50 87.25/88.75 119.75/121.75 (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 16.00/17.00 48.25/49.75 88.75/90.25 121.50/123.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.50/151.50 181.00/183.00 210.50/212.50 236.50/238.50 1100 149.00/151.00 181.00/183.00 210.00/212.00 236.50/238.50 1200 149.00/151.00 180.75/182.75 209.50/211.50 235.50/237.50 1300 148.50/150.50 180.50/182.50 209.50/211.50 235.00/237.00 1400 149.00/150.50 181.00/183.00 209.50/211.50 235.50/237.50 1500 148.50/150.50 180.50/182.50 209.25/211.25 235.00/237.00 1600 148.25/150.25 180.00/182.00 208.50/210.50 234.50/236.50 1715 148.25/150.25 180.00/182.00 208.50/210.50 234.50/236.50 (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 150.00/152.00 181.50/183.50 210.50/212.50 236.50/238.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 266.50/268.50 292.00/294.00 320.00/322.00 346.50/348.50 1100 266.50/268.50 292.00/294.00 319.50/321.50 346.00/348.00 1200 265.00/267.00 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 344.50/346.50 1300 264.50/266.50 290.00/292.00 318.00/320.00 344.50/346.50 1400 265.00/267.00 290.50/292.50 318.50/320.50 345.00/347.00 1500 264.50/266.50 290.00/292.00 318.00/320.00 344.50/346.50 1600 264.50/266.50 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 344.50/346.50 1715 264.00/266.00 289.75/291.75 317.50/319.50 344.00/346.00 (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 266.50/268.50 292.00/294.00 319.50/321.50 346.00/348.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.01% 8.09% 7.99% 7.75% 7.54% 7.37% 1100 7.91% 8.02% 7.93% 7.70% 7.52% 7.35% 1200 8.00% 8.06% 7.95% 7.71% 7.51% 7.34% 1300 7.94% 8.02% 7.92% 7.68% 7.50% 7.33% 1400 7.93% 8.02% 7.92% 7.69% 7.52% 7.34% 1500 7.94% 8.02% 7.92% 7.69% 7.50% 7.33% 1600 7.97% 8.04% 7.92% 7.67% 7.49% 7.31% 1715 7.88% 8.01% 7.91% 7.67% 7.49% 7.31% (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 7.93% 8.03% 7.95% 7.72% 7.51% 7.34% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.24% 7.10% 6.97% 6.87% 6.78% 6.70% 1100 7.23% 7.10% 6.97% 6.86% 6.76% 6.69% 1200 7.20% 7.06% 6.93% 6.82% 6.73% 6.65% 1300 7.19% 7.05% 6.92% 6.82% 6.73% 6.66% 1400 7.20% 7.06% 6.93% 6.83% 6.74% 6.67% 1500 7.19% 7.05% 6.92% 6.82% 6.74% 6.66% 1600 7.18% 7.05% 6.93% 6.83% 6.74% 6.67% 1715 7.17% 7.04% 6.91% 6.81% 6.73% 6.65% (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 7.20% 7.07% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 6.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8200/53.8300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com