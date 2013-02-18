Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.25 N/A N/A 06.71% (Feb 15) 1000 05.50/06.00 05.50/06.00 N/A 07.45% 07.45% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.00 40.00/41.50 80.25/82.25 113.00/115.00 1100 07.50/09.00 39.75/41.25 80.00/82.00 113.00/115.00 1200 07.50/09.00 39.75/41.25 80.00/82.00 112.75/114.75 1300 07.50/09.00 39.75/41.25 80.00/82.00 112.75/114.75 1400 07.50/09.00 39.75/41.25 80.00/82.00 112.75/114.75 1500 07.75/09.25 40.25/42.25 80.25/82.25 113.25/115.25 1600 08.00/08.50 40.00/42.00 80.00/82.00 113.00/115.00 1715 07.50/08.50 40.50/41.50 80.50/81.50 113.50/115.00 (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 08.75/09.75 40.75/42.25 80.75/82.25 113.25/115.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.50/143.50 173.50/175.50 201.50/203.50 227.50/229.50 1100 141.50/143.50 173.50/175.50 202.00/204.00 228.00/230.00 1200 141.25/143.25 173.50/175.50 202.00/204.00 228.00/230.00 1300 141.25/143.25 173.50/175.50 202.00/204.00 228.00/230.00 1400 141.25/143.25 173.50/175.50 202.00/204.00 228.00/230.00 1500 141.75/143.75 173.75/175.75 202.25/204.25 228.25/230.25 1600 141.50/143.50 173.50/175.50 202.50/204.50 228.50/230.50 1715 142.25/143.75 174.25/176.25 203.00/205.00 229.00/231.00 (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 141.75/143.75 173.50/175.50 201.75/203.75 227.50/229.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 257.00/259.00 283.00/285.00 310.50/312.50 337.00/339.00 1100 258.00/260.00 283.75/285.75 311.50/313.50 338.00/340.00 1200 258.00/260.00 283.50/285.50 311.50/313.50 338.00/340.00 1300 258.00/260.00 283.75/285.75 311.75/313.75 338.25/340.25 1400 258.00/260.00 284.00/286.00 312.00/314.00 338.50/340.50 1500 258.25/260.25 284.25/286.25 312.25/314.25 338.75/340.75 1600 258.50/260.50 284.50/286.50 312.50/314.50 339.00/341.00 1715 258.75/260.75 284.50/286.50 312.50/314.50 339.00/341.00 (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 257.25/259.25 282.75/284.75 310.50/312.50 337.00/339.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.82% 7.99% 7.80% 7.57% 7.37% 7.20% 1100 7.78% 7.97% 7.80% 7.58% 7.38% 7.22% 1200 7.79% 7.98% 7.79% 7.57% 7.38% 7.22% 1300 7.79% 7.98% 7.80% 7.58% 7.38% 7.23% 1400 7.79% 7.98% 7.80% 7.58% 7.38% 7.23% 1500 7.94% 8.02% 7.83% 7.60% 7.40% 7.24% 1600 7.87% 7.98% 7.80% 7.58% 7.38% 7.23% 1715 7.88% 8.01% 7.84% 7.62% 7.43% 7.27% (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 7.76% 7.92% 7.76% 7.55% 7.34% 7.19% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.05% 6.92% 6.81% 6.70% 6.62% 6.57% 1100 7.07% 6.95% 6.83% 6.73% 6.65% 6.59% 1200 7.08% 6.95% 6.83% 6.73% 6.65% 6.59% 1300 7.08% 6.95% 6.84% 6.74% 6.66% 6.60% 1400 7.08% 6.95% 6.85% 6.75% 6.67% 6.61% 1500 7.09% 6.96% 6.85% 6.76% 6.67% 6.61% 1600 7.09% 6.96% 6.85% 6.75% 6.67% 6.61% 1715 7.12% 6.99% 6.87% 6.77% 6.68% 6.63% (C1osing Feb 15) 1715 7.05% 6.91% 6.80% 6.71% 6.62% 6.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1800/54.1900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com