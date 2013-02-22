Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/04.75 03.50/03.60 01.15/01.25 07.13% 07.83% 07.72% (Feb 21) 1000 04.00/05.50 01.05/01.35 03.25/03.75 06.71% 07.04% 07.27% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.35/03.35 34.50/36.50 74.50/76.50 108.50/110.50 1100 02.00/03.00 35.00/37.00 75.00/77.00 108.50/110.50 1200 02.25/03.25 35.75/37.25 75.50/77.00 109.25/111.25 1300 02.00/03.00 35.00/37.00 75.50/77.50 109.00/111.00 1400 01.35/03.35 35.00/37.00 75.50/77.50 109.50/111.50 1500 02.00/03.00 35.50/37.00 75.50/77.50 109.50/111.50 1600 02.00/03.00 35.50/37.50 76.00/78.00 110.00/112.00 1715 01.90/02.90 35.25/37.25 76.00/78.00 110.00/112.00 (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 03.00/04.00 36.00/38.00 76.00/78.00 109.50/111.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.25/139.25 169.50/171.50 198.50/200.50 224.50/226.50 1100 137.50/139.50 170.00/172.00 199.00/201.00 225.00/227.00 1200 138.00/140.00 170.75/172.75 199.50/201.50 225.50/227.50 1300 138.00/140.00 170.50/172.50 199.50/201.50 225.50/227.50 1400 138.00/140.00 170.50/172.50 199.50/201.50 225.50/227.50 1500 138.50/140.50 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 226.00/228.00 1600 138.50/140.50 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 226.50/228.50 1715 138.50/140.50 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 226.00/228.00 (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 138.50/140.50 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 226.00/228.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 254.50/256.50 280.50/282.50 308.50/310.50 335.50/337.50 1100 255.00/257.00 281.00/283.00 309.00/311.00 336.00/338.00 1200 255.50/257.50 281.50/283.50 309.75/311.75 336.50/338.50 1300 255.50/257.50 281.50/283.50 309.50/311.50 336.50/338.50 1400 255.50/257.50 281.50/283.50 309.50/311.50 336.50/338.50 1500 256.00/258.00 282.00/284.00 310.00/312.00 337.00/339.00 1600 256.50/258.50 282.50/284.50 310.50/312.50 337.50/339.50 1715 256.00/258.00 282.00/284.00 310.00/312.00 337.00/339.00 (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 256.00/258.00 282.00/284.00 310.00/312.00 337.00/339.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.94% 8.03% 7.83% 7.62% 7.41% 7.25% 1100 8.05% 8.08% 7.83% 7.62% 7.42% 7.26% 1200 8.16% 8.12% 7.88% 7.65% 7.46% 7.29% 1300 8.07% 8.16% 7.89% 7.67% 7.46% 7.30% 1400 8.07% 8.16% 7.92% 7.67% 7.47% 7.30% 1500 8.13% 8.16% 7.92% 7.70% 7.49% 7.32% 1600 8.18% 8.21% 7.95% 7.70% 7.49% 7.32% 1715 8.14% 8.23% 7.97% 7.72% 7.50% 7.34% (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 8.00% 8.06% 7.81% 7.62% 7.42% 7.26% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 6.95% 6.85% 6.76% 6.67% 6.61% 1100 7.12% 6.96% 6.86% 6.76% 6.67% 6.61% 1200 7.13% 6.98% 6.87% 6.78% 6.69% 6.62% 1300 7.15% 6.99% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% 6.64% 1400 7.15% 7.00% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% 6.64% 1500 7.17% 7.01% 6.90% 6.80% 6.71% 6.65% 1600 7.18% 7.02% 6.91% 6.81% 6.72% 6.66% 1715 7.18% 7.02% 6.92% 6.82% 6.73% 6.67% (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 7.12% 6.97% 6.86% 6.76% 6.67% 6.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1750/54.1850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com