Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.75% 06.75% 06.75% (Feb 22) 1000 04.25/04.75 03.50/03.60 01.15/01.25 07.13% 07.83% 07.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.75/01.75 34.50/36.00 74.75/76.25 108.50/110.50 1100 00.50/02.00 34.25/36.25 74.50/76.50 108.25/110.25 1200 00.50/02.00 34.25/36.25 74.75/76.75 108.75/110.75 1300 00.50/02.00 34.50/36.50 75.00/77.00 109.00/111.00 1400 00.75/01.75 34.00/36.00 74.50/76.50 108.50/110.50 1500 00.50/02.00 34.50/36.50 74.75/76.75 108.50/110.50 1600 00.75/01.75 34.50/36.00 74.50/76.50 108.50/110.50 1715 01.00/01.50 34.50/36.50 74.50/76.50 108.50/110.50 (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 01.90/02.90 35.25/37.25 76.00/78.00 110.00/112.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.00/139.00 169.50/171.50 198.00/200.00 224.00/226.00 1100 137.00/139.00 169.50/171.50 198.50/200.50 224.50/226.50 1200 137.50/139.50 170.00/172.00 199.00/201.00 225.00/227.00 1300 137.50/139.50 170.50/172.50 199.50/201.50 225.50/227.50 1400 137.00/139.00 169.50/171.50 198.50/200.50 224.50/226.50 1500 137.00/139.00 169.50/171.50 198.50/200.50 224.50/226.50 1600 137.00/139.00 169.50/171.50 198.50/200.50 224.50/226.50 1715 137.00/139.00 169.50/171.50 198.50/200.50 224.50/226.50 (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 138.50/140.50 171.00/173.00 200.00/202.00 226.00/228.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 254.00/256.00 280.00/282.00 308.50/310.50 335.50/337.50 1100 254.50/256.50 280.50/282.50 309.00/311.00 336.00/338.00 1200 255.00/257.00 281.00/283.00 309.50/311.50 336.50/338.50 1300 255.50/257.50 281.50/283.50 310.00/312.00 337.00/339.00 1400 254.50/256.50 280.50/282.50 308.50/310.50 335.50/337.50 1500 254.50/256.50 280.50/282.50 308.50/310.50 335.50/337.50 1600 254.50/256.50 280.50/282.50 308.50/310.50 335.50/337.50 1715 254.00/256.00 280.00/282.00 308.00/310.00 335.00/337.00 (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 256.00/258.00 282.00/284.00 310.00/312.00 337.00/339.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.20% 8.21% 7.96% 7.70% 7.48% 7.31% 1100 8.20% 8.21% 7.94% 7.70% 7.48% 7.33% 1200 8.21% 8.25% 7.99% 7.74% 7.51% 7.36% 1300 8.26% 8.27% 8.00% 7.73% 7.52% 7.37% 1400 8.17% 8.24% 7.99% 7.73% 7.51% 7.35% 1500 8.28% 8.27% 7.99% 7.72% 7.50% 7.35% 1600 8.22% 8.24% 7.98% 7.72% 7.50% 7.35% 1715 8.29% 8.25% 8.00% 7.73% 7.51% 7.36% (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 8.14% 8.23% 7.97% 7.72% 7.50% 7.34% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.16% 7.01% 6.90% 6.81% 6.73% 6.66% 1100 7.17% 7.02% 6.91% 6.82% 6.73% 6.67% 1200 7.20% 7.04% 6.93% 6.84% 6.75% 6.69% 1300 7.21% 7.05% 6.94% 6.85% 6.76% 6.69% 1400 7.20% 7.04% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 6.69% 1500 7.20% 7.04% 6.93% 6.83% 6.74% 6.68% 1600 7.20% 7.04% 6.93% 6.83% 6.74% 6.68% 1715 7.21% 7.04% 6.93% 6.83% 6.75% 6.68% (C1osing Feb 22) 1715 7.18% 7.02% 6.92% 6.82% 6.73% 6.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8650/53.8750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com