Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/04.75 01.00/01.25 03.25/03.75 07.22% 06.80% 07.37% (Feb 27) 1000 01.90/02.60 00.95/01.30 00.95/01.30 06.43% 06.43% 06.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/29.00 68.00/70.00 101.50/103.50 130.00/132.00 1100 27.50/29.50 67.50/69.50 101.00/103.00 130.00/132.00 1200 28.00/29.25 68.25/69.75 102.00/104.00 131.50/133.50 1300 27.50/29.50 67.50/69.50 101.00/103.00 131.00/133.00 1400 27.50/29.50 67.50/69.50 101.50/103.50 131.50/133.50 1500 27.75/29.75 67.50/69.50 101.00/103.00 131.50/133.50 1600 27.75/29.75 67.50/69.50 101.00/103.00 131.50/133.50 1715 27.50/29.50 67.50/69.50 101.50/103.50 131.50/133.50 (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 31.00/33.00 71.00/73.00 104.50/106.50 133.00/135.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.00/164.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 246.50/248.50 1100 162.00/164.00 190.50/192.50 216.50/218.50 246.50/248.50 1200 164.25/166.25 193.00/195.00 219.75/221.75 250.00/252.00 1300 164.00/166.00 193.00/195.00 219.50/221.50 250.00/252.00 1400 164.75/166.75 194.00/196.00 221.00/223.00 251.50/253.50 1500 164.50/166.50 193.50/195.50 221.00/223.00 251.50/253.50 1600 164.50/166.50 193.50/195.50 220.50/222.50 250.50/252.50 1715 164.00/166.00 193.00/195.00 220.00/222.00 250.50/252.50 (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 165.25/167.25 193.50/195.50 219.50/221.50 249.00/251.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 272.50/274.50 300.50/302.50 327.00/329.00 351.00/353.00 1100 272.50/274.50 300.50/302.50 327.50/329.50 351.50/353.50 1200 276.00/278.00 304.50/306.50 331.50/333.50 355.50/357.50 1300 276.00/278.00 304.50/306.50 331.50/333.50 355.50/357.50 1400 278.00/280.00 306.50/308.50 333.50/335.50 358.00/360.00 1500 277.50/279.50 306.00/308.00 333.50/335.50 357.50/359.50 1600 276.50/278.50 305.00/307.00 332.50/334.50 356.50/358.50 1715 276.50/278.50 305.00/307.00 332.00/334.00 356.00/358.00 (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 275.00/277.00 303.00/305.00 329.50/331.50 353.50/355.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.13% 8.15% 7.88% 7.62% 7.41% 7.25% 1100 8.11% 8.09% 7.84% 7.61% 7.40% 7.25% 1200 8.14% 8.14% 7.91% 7.70% 7.49% 7.33% 1300 8.06% 8.04% 7.80% 7.63% 7.45% 7.30% 1400 8.04% 8.03% 7.82% 7.65% 7.47% 7.32% 1500 8.04% 7.98% 7.75% 7.60% 7.42% 7.27% 1600 8.06% 8.00% 7.77% 7.62% 7.43% 7.28% 1715 8.01% 8.00% 7.79% 7.61% 7.40% 7.25% (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 8.06% 8.11% 7.83% 7.60% 7.40% 7.22% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 6.96% 6.87% 6.77% 6.69% 6.63% 1100 7.10% 6.96% 6.87% 6.77% 6.70% 6.64% 1200 7.20% 7.05% 6.95% 6.85% 6.77% 6.70% 1300 7.16% 7.02% 6.91% 6.81% 6.73% 6.66% 1400 7.19% 7.04% 6.95% 6.84% 6.76% 6.69% 1500 7.15% 7.00% 6.90% 6.80% 6.72% 6.64% 1600 7.15% 6.99% 6.89% 6.79% 6.72% 6.64% 1715 7.13% 6.99% 6.88% 6.78% 6.70% 6.63% (C1osing Feb 27) 1715 7.09% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 6.66% 6.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3650/54.3750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com