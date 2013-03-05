Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 04.97% 04.97% 04.97% (Mar 1) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.75 01.00/01.25 06.68% 06.68% 06.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/27.50 65.50/67.50 99.00/101.00 129.00/131.00 1100 25.50/27.50 65.50/67.50 99.00/101.00 128.50/130.50 1200 25.50/27.50 65.50/67.50 99.50/101.50 129.50/131.50 1300 25.50/27.50 65.50/67.50 99.00/101.00 129.00/131.00 1400 26.00/28.00 66.00/68.00 99.50/101.50 129.00/131.00 1500 25.50/27.50 65.75/67.75 99.00/101.00 128.50/130.50 1600 26.25/26.75 65.75/66.75 99.00/100.00 128.50/130.00 1715 25.50/27.50 65.50/67.50 99.00/101.00 128.50/130.50 (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 27.50/29.50 67.50/69.50 101.00/103.00 131.00/133.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.50/163.50 190.00/192.00 217.50/219.50 248.00/250.00 1100 161.00/163.00 189.50/191.50 216.50/218.50 247.00/249.00 1200 162.00/164.00 190.50/192.50 217.50/219.50 248.00/250.00 1300 161.50/163.50 190.00/192.00 217.00/219.00 247.50/249.50 1400 161.50/163.50 190.00/192.00 217.50/219.50 248.00/250.00 1500 161.00/163.00 189.50/191.50 217.00/219.00 247.50/249.50 1600 161.00/162.50 189.50/191.00 216.50/218.00 247.00/248.50 1715 160.50/162.50 189.00/191.00 216.50/218.50 247.00/249.00 (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 164.00/166.00 193.00/195.00 220.50/222.50 251.00/253.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 274.00/276.00 302.50/304.50 329.50/331.50 353.50/355.50 1100 273.00/275.00 301.50/303.50 328.50/330.50 352.50/354.50 1200 274.00/276.00 302.50/304.50 329.50/331.50 353.50/355.50 1300 273.50/275.50 302.00/304.00 329.00/331.00 353.00/355.00 1400 273.50/275.50 302.00/304.00 329.00/331.00 353.00/355.00 1500 273.50/275.50 302.00/304.00 329.00/331.00 353.00/355.00 1600 273.00/274.50 301.00/302.50 328.00/329.50 352.00/354.00 1715 272.50/274.50 301.00/303.00 328.00/330.00 352.00/354.00 (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 277.00/279.00 305.50/307.50 332.50/334.50 356.50/358.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.00% 7.93% 7.67% 7.48% 7.29% 7.13% 1100 8.01% 7.94% 7.67% 7.46% 7.27% 7.11% 1200 8.00% 7.94% 7.71% 7.50% 7.31% 7.14% 1300 8.00% 7.93% 7.67% 7.47% 7.29% 7.12% 1400 8.11% 7.99% 7.70% 7.48% 7.29% 7.13% 1500 8.04% 7.98% 7.69% 7.47% 7.29% 7.13% 1600 8.01% 7.92% 7.65% 7.46% 7.28% 7.12% 1715 8.03% 7.96% 7.69% 7.47% 7.27% 7.12% (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 8.19% 8.04% 7.76% 7.57% 7.38% 7.22% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.69% 6.60% 6.53% 1100 6.99% 6.86% 6.76% 6.67% 6.59% 6.51% 1200 7.01% 6.88% 6.78% 6.69% 6.60% 6.53% 1300 7.00% 6.87% 6.76% 6.67% 6.59% 6.51% 1400 7.02% 6.88% 6.77% 6.68% 6.60% 6.52% 1500 7.02% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% 6.61% 6.54% 1600 7.00% 6.87% 6.77% 6.67% 6.59% 6.52% 1715 7.01% 6.88% 6.77% 6.68% 6.60% 6.52% (C1osing Mar 1) 1715 7.09% 6.96% 6.85% 6.75% 6.66% 6.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.8600/54.8700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com