Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 05.00% 05.00% 05.00% (Mar 4) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 04.97% 04.97% 04.97% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.50 64.50/66.50 97.00/99.00 125.50/127.50 1100 24.50/26.00 64.50/66.50 97.50/99.50 126.00/128.00 1200 23.50/25.50 63.50/65.50 96.50/98.50 125.00/127.00 1300 23.50/25.50 63.50/65.50 96.50/98.50 125.00/127.00 1400 24.50/26.50 64.00/66.00 96.50/98.50 125.00/127.00 1500 24.00/26.00 64.50/66.50 97.00/99.00 125.50/127.50 1600 25.15/25.45 65.25/66.00 97.75/98.75 126.50/128.00 1715 24.50/26.50 64.50/66.50 97.00/99.00 126.00/128.00 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 25.50/27.50 65.50/67.50 99.00/101.00 128.50/130.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.50/159.50 185.50/187.50 213.00/215.00 243.00/245.00 1100 158.00/160.00 186.50/188.50 213.50/215.50 243.50/245.50 1200 157.00/159.00 185.50/187.50 212.50/214.50 242.00/244.00 1300 157.00/159.00 185.50/187.50 212.50/214.50 242.50/244.50 1400 157.50/159.50 186.00/188.00 213.00/215.00 243.00/245.00 1500 157.50/159.50 185.50/187.50 212.50/214.50 242.50/244.50 1600 158.50/160.50 186.50/188.50 213.50/215.50 243.50/245.50 1715 158.00/160.00 186.00/188.00 213.00/215.00 243.50/245.50 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 160.50/162.50 189.00/191.00 216.50/218.50 247.00/249.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 268.50/270.50 296.50/298.50 323.50/325.50 347.50/349.50 1100 269.00/271.00 297.00/299.00 324.00/326.00 348.00/350.00 1200 268.00/270.00 296.00/298.00 323.00/325.00 347.00/349.00 1300 268.00/270.00 296.00/298.00 323.00/325.00 347.00/349.00 1400 268.50/270.50 296.50/298.50 323.50/325.50 347.00/349.00 1500 268.00/270.00 296.00/298.00 323.00/325.00 347.00/349.00 1600 269.50/271.50 297.50/299.50 324.00/326.00 348.00/350.00 1715 269.00/271.00 297.00/299.00 324.00/326.00 348.00/350.00 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 272.50/274.50 301.00/303.00 328.00/330.00 352.00/354.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.09% 7.96% 7.62% 7.38% 7.19% 7.04% 1100 8.05% 7.97% 7.65% 7.41% 7.22% 7.06% 1200 7.89% 7.87% 7.59% 7.36% 7.18% 7.04% 1300 7.89% 7.87% 7.59% 7.36% 7.18% 7.03% 1400 8.07% 7.92% 7.60% 7.38% 7.21% 7.06% 1500 8.03% 7.97% 7.63% 7.39% 7.20% 7.03% 1600 8.06% 7.96% 7.63% 7.41% 7.22% 7.05% 1715 8.06% 7.94% 7.60% 7.39% 7.19% 7.02% (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 8.03% 7.96% 7.69% 7.47% 7.27% 7.12% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.94% 6.81% 6.70% 6.62% 6.54% 6.47% 1100 6.96% 6.82% 6.71% 6.62% 6.55% 6.47% 1200 6.93% 6.79% 6.69% 6.61% 6.54% 6.46% 1300 6.93% 6.80% 6.69% 6.61% 6.53% 6.46% 1400 6.95% 6.82% 6.71% 6.63% 6.55% 6.47% 1500 6.93% 6.80% 6.69% 6.61% 6.53% 6.46% 1600 6.94% 6.81% 6.71% 6.62% 6.54% 6.46% 1715 6.92% 6.80% 6.69% 6.60% 6.53% 6.45% (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 7.01% 6.88% 6.77% 6.68% 6.60% 6.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.9200/54.9300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com