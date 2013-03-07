Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.67% 06.67% 06.67% (Mar 5) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 05.00% 05.00% 05.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.25/25.25 63.75/65.75 96.50/98.50 125.50/127.50 1100 23.25/25.25 63.50/65.50 96.50/98.50 125.25/127.25 1200 23.50/25.00 64.00/65.50 96.00/98.00 125.00/127.00 1300 23.50/25.50 63.50/65.50 96.00/98.00 124.50/126.50 1400 24.00/26.00 64.00/66.00 96.50/98.50 125.00/127.00 1500 23.50/25.50 64.00/66.00 96.00/98.00 124.50/126.50 1600 23.25/25.25 63.75/65.75 95.75/97.75 124.50/126.50 1715 24.00/25.50 64.50/66.50 97.00/99.00 125.75/127.75 (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 24.50/26.50 64.50/66.50 97.00/99.00 126.00/128.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.50/159.50 185.50/187.50 212.50/214.50 242.50/244.50 1100 157.50/159.50 185.50/187.50 212.00/214.00 242.00/244.00 1200 156.50/158.50 185.00/187.00 211.75/213.75 242.00/244.00 1300 156.50/158.50 184.50/186.50 211.00/213.00 241.00/243.00 1400 157.00/159.00 185.00/187.00 211.50/213.50 241.50/243.50 1500 156.50/158.50 184.50/186.50 211.00/213.00 241.00/243.00 1600 156.00/158.00 184.00/186.00 210.50/212.50 240.00/242.00 1715 157.25/159.25 185.00/187.00 211.50/213.50 242.00/244.00 (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 158.00/160.00 186.00/188.00 213.00/215.00 243.50/245.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 268.00/270.00 296.00/298.00 323.00/325.00 347.00/349.00 1100 268.00/270.00 296.00/298.00 322.50/324.50 346.50/348.50 1200 267.50/269.50 295.50/297.50 322.50/324.50 346.50/348.50 1300 266.50/268.50 294.50/296.50 321.00/323.00 344.50/346.50 1400 267.00/269.00 295.00/297.00 321.50/323.50 345.00/347.00 1500 266.50/268.50 294.50/296.50 321.00/323.00 344.50/346.50 1600 265.50/267.50 293.50/295.50 320.00/322.00 343.50/345.50 1715 267.25/269.25 295.00/297.00 321.50/323.50 345.00/347.00 (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 269.00/271.00 297.00/299.00 324.00/326.00 348.00/350.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.12% 8.01% 7.66% 7.45% 7.24% 7.07% 1100 8.12% 7.99% 7.66% 7.45% 7.24% 7.07% 1200 8.13% 8.00% 7.62% 7.42% 7.20% 7.05% 1300 8.13% 7.96% 7.59% 7.38% 7.18% 7.01% 1400 8.24% 8.01% 7.63% 7.41% 7.20% 7.03% 1500 8.15% 7.99% 7.58% 7.37% 7.17% 7.01% 1600 8.11% 7.97% 7.58% 7.37% 7.16% 7.00% 1715 8.25% 8.08% 7.68% 7.45% 7.22% 7.04% (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 8.06% 7.94% 7.60% 7.39% 7.19% 7.02% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.96% 6.82% 6.71% 6.63% 6.55% 6.47% 1100 6.95% 6.82% 6.72% 6.63% 6.54% 6.47% 1200 6.94% 6.81% 6.70% 6.62% 6.54% 6.47% 1300 6.90% 6.77% 6.66% 6.58% 6.49% 6.41% 1400 6.92% 6.79% 6.68% 6.59% 6.50% 6.43% 1500 6.89% 6.76% 6.66% 6.57% 6.48% 6.41% 1600 6.88% 6.74% 6.64% 6.56% 6.47% 6.40% 1715 6.93% 6.81% 6.69% 6.60% 6.51% 6.44% (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 6.92% 6.80% 6.69% 6.60% 6.53% 6.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.7150/54.7250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com