Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 01.00/01.25 03.00/03.75 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% (Mar 6) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.67% 06.67% 06.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/22.00 61.00/63.00 93.00/95.00 122.00/124.00 1100 20.00/22.00 61.00/63.00 93.00/95.00 122.50/124.50 1200 19.75/21.75 61.00/63.00 93.50/95.50 123.00/125.00 1300 20.75/21.25 61.75/62.75 94.00/95.00 123.50/125.00 1400 20.50/21.50 61.50/63.50 94.00/96.00 123.50/125.50 1500 20.50/21.00 61.50/62.50 94.00/95.00 123.25/124.75 1600 20.00/22.00 61.00/63.00 93.50/95.50 123.00/125.00 1715 20.00/22.00 61.00/63.00 93.50/95.50 123.50/125.50 (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 24.00/25.50 64.50/66.50 97.00/99.00 125.75/127.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.00/156.00 182.00/184.00 208.50/210.50 239.00/241.00 1100 154.50/156.50 182.50/184.50 209.00/211.00 239.50/241.50 1200 155.75/157.75 183.00/185.00 209.50/211.50 240.00/242.00 1300 155.50/157.00 184.00/185.50 210.50/212.00 240.50/242.00 1400 155.50/157.50 184.00/185.50 210.50/212.00 240.50/242.00 1500 155.25/156.75 183.50/185.00 210.00/211.50 240.00/241.50 1600 155.00/157.00 183.00/185.00 209.50/211.50 240.00/242.00 1715 155.50/157.50 183.50/185.50 210.00/212.00 240.50/242.50 (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 157.25/159.25 185.00/187.00 211.50/213.50 242.00/244.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 264.50/266.50 292.50/294.50 319.50/321.50 343.50/345.50 1100 265.00/267.00 293.00/295.00 320.00/322.00 343.50/345.50 1200 265.50/267.50 293.50/295.50 320.25/322.25 344.00/346.00 1300 266.00/267.50 294.00/295.50 321.00/322.50 345.00/346.50 1400 266.00/267.50 294.00/295.50 321.00/322.50 345.00/346.50 1500 265.50/267.00 293.50/295.00 320.00/321.50 343.50/345.00 1600 265.50/267.50 293.50/295.50 320.00/322.00 343.50/345.50 1715 266.00/268.00 294.00/296.00 320.50/322.50 344.00/346.00 (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 267.25/269.25 295.00/297.00 321.50/323.50 345.00/347.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.26% 7.98% 7.64% 7.41% 7.19% 7.04% 1100 8.27% 7.99% 7.66% 7.45% 7.23% 7.07% 1200 8.24% 8.01% 7.69% 7.49% 7.26% 7.08% 1300 8.29% 8.03% 7.70% 7.49% 7.27% 7.11% 1400 8.33% 8.08% 7.75% 7.52% 7.29% 7.13% 1500 8.25% 8.03% 7.71% 7.49% 7.26% 7.11% 1600 8.28% 8.03% 7.71% 7.49% 7.26% 7.10% 1715 8.29% 8.03% 7.73% 7.52% 7.28% 7.12% (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 8.25% 8.08% 7.68% 7.45% 7.22% 7.04% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.92% 6.79% 6.69% 6.60% 6.52% 6.45% 1100 6.95% 6.82% 6.71% 6.62% 6.54% 6.46% 1200 6.96% 6.82% 6.72% 6.62% 6.55% 6.47% 1300 6.97% 6.83% 6.73% 6.63% 6.56% 6.48% 1400 6.99% 6.85% 6.75% 6.65% 6.57% 6.50% 1500 6.97% 6.83% 6.73% 6.63% 6.55% 6.46% 1600 6.97% 6.84% 6.73% 6.63% 6.55% 6.47% 1715 6.99% 6.85% 6.75% 6.65% 6.56% 6.48% (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 6.93% 6.81% 6.69% 6.60% 6.51% 6.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.5600/54.5700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com