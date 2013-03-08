Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.75 01.00/01.25 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% (Mar 7) 1000 04.00/05.00 01.00/01.25 03.00/03.75 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.00/21.00 60.00/62.00 92.50/94.50 122.50/124.50 1100 19.00/21.00 60.50/62.50 92.50/94.50 122.50/124.50 1200 19.00/21.00 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 121.50/123.50 1300 19.00/21.00 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 121.50/123.50 1400 18.75/20.75 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 121.50/123.50 1500 19.50/21.00 60.75/62.75 93.00/95.00 122.25/124.25 1600 18.50/20.50 60.00/62.00 92.50/94.50 121.50/123.50 1715 18.50/20.50 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 121.00/123.00 (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 20.00/22.00 61.00/63.00 93.50/95.50 123.50/125.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.50/156.50 182.50/184.50 209.00/211.00 239.50/241.50 1100 154.50/156.50 182.50/184.50 209.00/211.00 239.50/241.50 1200 153.00/155.00 181.00/183.00 207.00/209.00 237.00/239.00 1300 153.00/155.00 181.00/183.00 207.00/209.00 237.00/239.00 1400 153.00/155.00 181.00/183.00 207.00/209.00 237.00/239.00 1500 153.75/155.75 182.00/184.00 208.00/210.00 238.00/240.00 1600 153.00/155.00 181.00/183.00 207.00/209.00 237.00/239.00 1715 152.50/154.50 180.50/182.50 206.50/208.50 236.50/238.50 (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 155.50/157.50 183.50/185.50 210.00/212.00 240.50/242.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 265.00/267.00 293.00/295.00 319.50/321.50 343.00/345.00 1100 265.00/267.00 293.00/295.00 319.50/321.50 343.00/345.00 1200 262.50/264.50 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 340.00/342.00 1300 262.50/264.50 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 340.00/342.00 1400 262.50/264.50 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 340.00/342.00 1500 263.25/265.25 291.00/293.00 317.50/319.50 341.00/343.00 1600 262.00/264.00 289.50/291.50 316.00/318.00 339.50/341.50 1715 261.00/263.00 288.50/290.50 315.00/317.00 338.50/340.50 (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 266.00/268.00 294.00/296.00 320.50/322.50 344.00/346.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.35% 8.07% 7.75% 7.53% 7.30% 7.13% 1100 8.41% 8.10% 7.75% 7.53% 7.30% 7.13% 1200 8.36% 8.05% 7.70% 7.47% 7.24% 7.08% 1300 8.36% 8.05% 7.70% 7.47% 7.24% 7.07% 1400 8.34% 8.06% 7.71% 7.48% 7.25% 7.09% 1500 8.47% 8.16% 7.78% 7.52% 7.29% 7.12% 1600 8.31% 8.09% 7.73% 7.48% 7.25% 7.09% 1715 8.32% 8.07% 7.70% 7.46% 7.24% 7.07% (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 8.29% 8.03% 7.73% 7.52% 7.28% 7.12% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.99% 6.87% 6.76% 6.66% 6.57% 6.49% 1100 6.99% 6.87% 6.76% 6.66% 6.58% 6.49% 1200 6.92% 6.81% 6.70% 6.60% 6.52% 6.44% 1300 6.92% 6.80% 6.70% 6.60% 6.52% 6.44% 1400 6.93% 6.81% 6.71% 6.61% 6.53% 6.45% 1500 6.96% 6.84% 6.73% 6.63% 6.55% 6.47% 1600 6.93% 6.81% 6.70% 6.60% 6.52% 6.44% 1715 6.92% 6.80% 6.68% 6.58% 6.51% 6.43% (C1osing Mar 7) 1715 6.99% 6.85% 6.75% 6.65% 6.56% 6.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.2850/54.2950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com