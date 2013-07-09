Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 05.38% 05.38% 05.38% (Jul 5) 1000 03.65/04.30 02.75/03.15 00.90/01.15 05.52% 05.55% 05.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/22.50 53.00/54.00 83.50/85.50 113.50/115.50 1100 21.25/23.25 52.75/54.75 83.50/85.50 113.00/115.00 1200 21.25/23.25 52.75/54.75 83.75/85.75 113.50/115.50 1300 21.75/23.25 53.00/54.50 83.50/85.00 113.00/115.00 1400 21.25/23.25 52.50/54.50 83.25/85.25 113.25/115.25 1500 21.00/23.00 52.50/54.50 83.50/85.50 113.00/115.00 1600 21.25/22.75 52.50/54.50 83.00/85.00 112.00/114.00 1715 21.50/23.00 53.00/55.00 83.50/85.50 112.50/114.50 (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 22.00/24.00 53.00/55.00 83.50/85.50 113.00/115.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.50/143.50 172.50/174.50 204.00/206.00 231.50/233.50 1100 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 203.00/205.00 231.00/233.00 1200 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 203.50/205.50 231.50/233.50 1300 140.00/142.00 170.50/172.50 201.50/203.50 229.00/231.00 1400 140.25/142.25 171.00/173.00 202.00/204.00 229.50/231.50 1500 140.00/142.00 170.50/172.50 201.50/203.50 229.00/231.00 1600 139.00/141.00 169.50/171.50 200.00/202.00 227.00/229.00 1715 139.50/141.50 169.50/171.50 200.00/202.00 227.00/229.00 (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 140.00/142.00 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 229.00/231.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 260.00/262.00 295.50/297.50 323.50/325.50 352.00/354.00 1100 259.50/261.50 295.00/297.00 323.00/325.00 352.00/354.00 1200 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 324.00/326.00 353.00/355.00 1300 257.00/259.00 292.50/294.50 320.50/322.50 349.00/351.00 1400 257.50/259.50 293.00/295.00 321.00/323.00 350.00/352.00 1500 257.50/259.50 293.00/295.00 321.00/323.00 350.00/352.00 1600 255.00/257.00 290.00/292.00 317.50/319.50 346.00/348.00 1715 255.00/257.00 290.00/292.00 317.50/319.50 346.00/348.00 (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 319.50/321.50 348.00/350.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.22% 6.12% 6.03% 5.98% 5.96% 1100 6.32% 6.24% 6.12% 6.00% 5.95% 5.94% 1200 6.31% 6.24% 6.13% 6.02% 5.96% 5.95% 1300 6.35% 6.24% 6.11% 6.00% 5.93% 5.91% 1400 6.30% 6.22% 6.11% 6.00% 5.94% 5.92% 1500 6.28% 6.23% 6.12% 6.00% 5.93% 5.91% 1600 6.29% 6.22% 6.09% 5.96% 5.90% 5.88% 1715 6.38% 6.30% 6.14% 6.01% 5.94% 5.90% (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 6.31% 6.24% 6.13% 6.02% 5.96% 5.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.97% 5.97% 6.00% 6.01% 5.97% 5.92% 1100 5.96% 5.97% 6.00% 6.01% 5.97% 5.94% 1200 5.96% 5.97% 6.00% 6.02% 5.98% 5.94% 1300 5.91% 5.92% 5.94% 5.96% 5.93% 5.89% 1400 5.92% 5.92% 5.95% 5.97% 5.94% 5.90% 1500 5.91% 5.92% 5.95% 5.97% 5.94% 5.90% 1600 5.88% 5.87% 5.91% 5.92% 5.88% 5.85% 1715 5.90% 5.90% 5.93% 5.94% 5.91% 5.87% (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 5.97% 5.96% 5.99% 6.01% 5.96% 5.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.6100/60.6200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com