Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 04.55% 04.55% 04.55% (Jul 8) 1000 01.80/02.40 00.90/01.20 00.90/01.20 05.38% 05.38% 05.38% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.75/21.75 52.00/53.50 82.50/84.50 111.50/113.50 1100 20.25/22.25 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 111.50/113.50 1200 20.50/22.50 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 111.50/113.50 1300 20.25/22.25 51.50/53.50 82.00/84.00 112.00/114.00 1400 20.50/22.50 51.50/53.50 82.50/84.50 112.50/114.50 1500 20.50/22.00 52.00/54.00 82.50/84.50 112.50/114.50 1600 20.75/21.75 52.00/54.00 82.50/84.50 112.50/114.50 1715 20.50/21.50 52.50/53.50 83.00/85.00 112.50/114.50 (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 21.50/23.00 53.00/55.00 83.50/85.50 112.50/114.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.50/140.50 168.50/170.50 199.00/201.00 226.00/228.00 1100 138.00/140.00 168.50/170.50 199.00/201.00 226.00/228.00 1200 138.50/140.50 169.00/171.00 199.50/201.50 226.50/228.50 1300 139.00/141.00 169.00/171.00 199.50/201.50 226.50/228.50 1400 139.50/141.50 169.50/171.50 200.00/202.00 227.00/229.00 1500 139.50/141.50 169.50/171.50 200.00/202.00 227.00/229.00 1600 139.50/141.50 169.50/171.50 200.00/202.00 227.00/229.00 1715 140.00/142.00 169.50/171.50 200.00/202.00 227.00/229.00 (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 139.50/141.50 169.50/171.50 200.00/202.00 227.00/229.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 254.00/256.00 288.50/290.50 316.00/318.00 344.00/346.00 1100 253.50/255.50 288.00/290.00 315.50/317.50 343.50/345.50 1200 254.00/256.00 288.00/290.00 315.25/317.25 343.50/345.50 1300 254.50/256.50 289.00/291.00 316.50/318.50 345.00/347.00 1400 255.00/257.00 289.50/291.50 317.00/319.00 345.50/347.50 1500 255.00/257.00 289.50/291.50 317.00/319.00 345.50/347.50 1600 255.00/257.00 289.50/291.50 317.00/319.00 345.50/347.50 1715 255.00/257.00 289.50/291.50 317.00/319.00 345.50/347.50 (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 255.00/257.00 290.00/292.00 317.50/319.50 346.00/348.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.42% 6.33% 6.19% 6.05% 5.98% 5.95% 1100 6.40% 6.27% 6.14% 6.04% 5.97% 5.95% 1200 6.43% 6.30% 6.17% 6.05% 5.99% 5.96% 1300 6.40% 6.29% 6.18% 6.08% 6.00% 5.96% 1400 6.43% 6.31% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.98% 1500 6.44% 6.34% 6.21% 6.10% 6.02% 5.98% 1600 6.41% 6.32% 6.18% 6.08% 5.99% 5.96% 1715 6.41% 6.36% 6.23% 6.11% 6.03% 5.98% (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 6.38% 6.30% 6.14% 6.01% 5.94% 5.90% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.95% 5.94% 5.97% 5.98% 5.94% 5.90% 1100 5.94% 5.94% 5.96% 5.97% 5.93% 5.89% 1200 5.96% 5.95% 5.97% 5.97% 5.93% 5.89% 1300 5.96% 5.96% 5.98% 5.99% 5.95% 5.92% 1400 5.97% 5.97% 5.99% 6.00% 5.96% 5.93% 1500 5.97% 5.97% 5.99% 6.00% 5.96% 5.92% 1600 5.95% 5.94% 5.97% 5.97% 5.94% 5.90% 1715 5.97% 5.97% 5.99% 6.00% 5.96% 5.93% (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 5.90% 5.90% 5.93% 5.94% 5.91% 5.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1400/60.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com