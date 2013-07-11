Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.07% 06.07% 06.07% (Jul 9) 1000 01.50/02.50 00.75/01.25 00.75/01.25 04.55% 04.55% 04.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.50 51.00/53.00 82.00/84.00 112.50/114.50 1100 19.50/21.50 51.00/53.00 82.00/84.00 112.00/114.00 1200 19.50/21.50 51.00/53.00 82.00/84.00 112.00/114.00 1300 19.75/21.75 51.25/53.25 82.25/84.25 112.25/114.25 1400 19.50/21.50 51.00/53.00 82.00/84.00 112.50/114.50 1500 19.50/21.50 51.00/53.00 82.00/84.00 112.00/114.00 1600 19.50/21.50 50.50/52.50 81.50/83.50 111.50/113.50 1715 20.00/21.50 51.50/53.50 82.25/84.25 112.00/114.00 (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 20.50/21.50 52.50/53.50 83.00/85.00 112.50/114.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.00/142.00 170.50/172.50 201.50/203.50 229.00/231.00 1100 139.50/141.50 170.00/172.00 200.50/202.50 227.50/229.50 1200 139.50/141.50 170.00/172.00 201.00/203.00 228.50/230.50 1300 140.25/142.25 170.75/172.75 201.50/203.50 228.50/230.50 1400 140.00/142.00 170.50/172.50 201.50/203.50 228.50/230.50 1500 139.75/141.75 170.50/172.50 201.50/203.50 228.50/230.50 1600 138.50/140.50 168.50/170.50 199.00/201.00 226.00/228.00 1715 139.00/141.00 169.00/171.00 199.00/201.00 226.00/228.00 (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 140.00/142.00 169.50/171.50 200.00/202.00 227.00/229.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 319.50/321.50 348.00/350.00 1100 255.50/257.50 290.00/292.00 317.50/319.50 346.00/348.00 1200 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 319.00/321.00 347.00/349.00 1300 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 319.00/321.00 347.50/349.50 1400 256.50/258.50 291.00/293.00 318.50/320.50 347.00/349.00 1500 256.50/258.50 291.00/293.00 318.50/320.50 347.00/349.00 1600 254.00/256.00 288.50/290.50 316.00/318.00 344.00/346.00 1715 253.50/255.50 288.00/290.00 315.50/317.50 343.50/345.50 (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 255.00/257.00 289.50/291.50 317.00/319.00 345.50/347.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.48% 6.36% 6.24% 6.16% 6.08% 6.05% 1100 6.48% 6.36% 6.23% 6.14% 6.07% 6.03% 1200 6.48% 6.36% 6.23% 6.14% 6.07% 6.04% 1300 6.53% 6.39% 6.25% 6.16% 6.10% 6.06% 1400 6.48% 6.37% 6.25% 6.16% 6.09% 6.06% 1500 6.48% 6.36% 6.23% 6.14% 6.08% 6.05% 1600 6.45% 6.32% 6.21% 6.11% 6.03% 5.99% 1715 6.60% 6.45% 6.29% 6.18% 6.08% 6.04% (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 6.41% 6.36% 6.23% 6.11% 6.03% 5.98% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.05% 6.04% 6.07% 6.07% 6.02% 5.98% 1100 6.02% 6.01% 6.03% 6.03% 5.99% 5.95% 1200 6.04% 6.03% 6.06% 6.06% 6.01% 5.96% 1300 6.04% 6.03% 6.06% 6.06% 6.01% 5.97% 1400 6.05% 6.03% 6.06% 6.05% 6.01% 5.97% 1500 6.04% 6.03% 6.06% 6.05% 6.01% 5.97% 1600 5.98% 5.98% 6.01% 6.01% 5.97% 5.92% 1715 6.02% 6.01% 6.04% 6.04% 5.99% 5.95% (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 5.97% 5.97% 5.99% 6.00% 5.96% 5.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.6600/59.6700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com