Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.20/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25
06.69% 06.08% 06.08%
(Jul 12)
1000 04.00/04.95 03.00/03.75 01.00/01.20
06.10% 06.10% 06.10%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 15.00/16.00 47.75/48.75 80.25/81.75 112.00/113.50
1100 15.25/16.25 48.50/49.50 80.50/81.50 112.00/113.00
1200 15.00/17.00 48.00/50.00 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00
1300 15.25/16.75 48.50/50.00 80.00/82.00 111.50/113.50
1400 14.75/16.75 48.50/49.50 81.00/82.50 112.75/114.25
1500 15.00/17.00 48.50/50.50 80.50/82.50 112.00/114.00
1600 15.00/16.50 48.50/50.50 81.00/83.00 113.00/115.00
1715 15.25/16.25 48.50/50.00 81.00/82.50 113.00/115.00
(C1osing Jul 12)
1715 15.50/17.50 48.00/50.00 79.50/81.50 110.50/112.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 140.50/142.50 172.50/174.50 204.50/206.50 233.00/235.00
1100 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 203.00/205.00 231.50/233.50
1200 140.00/142.00 172.00/174.00 203.00/205.00 231.50/233.50
1300 140.50/142.50 172.50/174.50 203.50/205.50 232.00/234.00
1400 141.50/143.50 173.00/175.00 205.00/207.00 233.50/235.50
1500 141.00/143.00 173.00/175.00 205.50/207.50 234.50/236.50
1600 142.50/144.50 174.75/176.75 207.00/209.00 236.00/238.00
1715 142.50/144.50 174.75/176.75 207.00/209.00 236.00/238.00
(C1osing Jul 12)
1715 139.00/141.00 170.00/172.00 201.00/203.00 229.00/231.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 262.50/264.50 300.50/302.50 329.00/331.00 358.00/360.00
1100 261.00/263.00 299.00/301.00 327.00/329.00 356.00/358.00
1200 261.00/263.00 299.00/301.00 327.50/329.50 356.50/358.50
1300 261.50/263.50 299.50/301.50 328.00/330.00 357.00/359.00
1400 263.00/265.00 301.00/303.00 329.50/331.50 358.50/360.50
1500 264.50/266.50 302.50/304.50 331.00/333.00 360.50/362.50
1600 266.00/268.00 305.00/307.00 334.00/336.00 363.50/365.50
1715 266.00/268.00 305.00/307.00 334.00/336.00 363.50/365.50
(C1osing Jul 12)
1715 258.00/260.00 294.50/296.50 322.50/324.50 351.50/353.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.68% 6.59% 6.50% 6.40% 6.34% 6.31%
1100 6.78% 6.63% 6.49% 6.40% 6.32% 6.27%
1200 6.80% 6.60% 6.46% 6.37% 6.32% 6.28%
1300 6.84% 6.65% 6.51% 6.41% 6.35% 6.31%
1400 6.80% 6.69% 6.57% 6.46% 6.38% 6.34%
1500 6.86% 6.68% 6.53% 6.43% 6.36% 6.34%
1600 6.85% 6.71% 6.59% 6.50% 6.43% 6.40%
1715 6.83% 6.70% 6.59% 6.50% 6.44% 6.41%
(C1osing Jul 12)
1715 6.69% 6.55% 6.42% 6.33% 6.27% 6.23%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.30% 6.30% 6.36% 6.35% 6.29% 6.24%
1100 6.26% 6.27% 6.32% 6.31% 6.26% 6.20%
1200 6.26% 6.27% 6.33% 6.32% 6.27% 6.21%
1300 6.28% 6.29% 6.35% 6.34% 6.29% 6.23%
1400 6.33% 6.33% 6.38% 6.37% 6.32% 6.26%
1500 6.34% 6.35% 6.41% 6.39% 6.34% 6.28%
1600 6.39% 6.39% 6.46% 6.45% 6.40% 6.34%
1715 6.39% 6.40% 6.46% 6.46% 6.41% 6.34%
(C1osing Jul 12)
1715 6.21% 6.22% 6.26% 6.26% 6.21% 6.16%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.8900/59.9000 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.