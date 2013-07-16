Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.68% 07.68% 07.68% (Jul 15) 1000 02.20/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.69% 06.08% 06.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/24.00 54.00/64.00 88.00/98.00 119.00/129.00 1100 18.00/21.00 59.00/64.00 93.00/103.00 128.00/138.00 1200 18.00/23.00 61.00/66.00 98.50/105.50 133.50/143.50 1300 18.00/23.00 59.00/64.00 96.00/103.00 131.00/138.00 1400 18.50/23.50 60.00/65.00 99.50/104.50 135.00/140.00 1500 18.00/21.00 60.00/65.00 100.00/108.00 138.00/146.00 1600 18.00/21.00 60.00/65.00 100.00/108.00 138.00/146.00 1715 18.00/22.00 59.50/63.50 98.50/108.50 136.00/146.00 (C1osing Jul 15) 1715 15.25/16.25 48.50/50.00 81.00/82.50 113.00/115.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.00/169.00 182.00/202.00 216.00/236.00 248.00/268.00 1100 160.00/170.00 193.00/203.00 228.00/238.00 259.00/269.00 1200 164.50/174.50 199.50/209.50 234.50/249.50 266.00/281.00 1300 163.00/173.00 197.50/207.50 232.00/242.00 263.00/273.00 1400 168.00/173.00 202.50/212.50 237.00/247.00 268.50/278.50 1500 172.00/182.00 207.00/217.00 243.00/253.00 275.00/285.00 1600 173.00/183.00 209.00/219.00 245.00/255.00 278.00/288.00 1715 170.00/180.00 205.00/215.00 241.00/251.00 272.00/282.00 (C1osing Jul 15) 1715 142.50/144.50 174.75/176.75 207.00/209.00 236.00/238.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 281.00/301.00 322.00/342.00 354.00/374.00 387.00/407.00 1100 291.00/301.00 333.00/343.00 365.00/375.00 398.00/408.00 1200 299.00/314.00 341.00/356.00 372.00/387.00 405.00/420.00 1300 295.00/305.00 336.00/346.00 367.50/377.50 400.00/410.00 1400 301.00/311.00 343.50/353.50 374.50/384.50 407.00/417.00 1500 308.00/318.00 350.00/360.00 382.00/392.00 415.00/425.00 1600 312.00/322.00 354.50/364.50 387.00/397.00 420.00/430.00 1715 304.50/314.50 346.00/356.00 377.00/387.00 410.00/420.00 (C1osing Jul 15) 1715 266.00/268.00 305.00/307.00 334.00/336.00 363.50/365.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.62% 7.92% 7.42% 7.28% 7.18% 7.07% 1100 8.85% 8.31% 7.90% 7.63% 7.41% 7.28% 1200 9.17% 8.63% 8.23% 7.88% 7.64% 7.55% 1300 8.92% 8.40% 8.00% 7.76% 7.57% 7.42% 1400 9.10% 8.61% 8.21% 7.91% 7.75% 7.60% 1500 8.99% 8.73% 8.44% 8.19% 7.96% 7.78% 1600 9.00% 8.74% 8.44% 8.23% 8.03% 7.86% 1715 8.90% 8.66% 8.38% 8.11% 7.87% 7.71% (C1osing Jul 15) 1715 6.83% 6.70% 6.59% 6.50% 6.44% 6.41% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.05% 7.06% 7.12% 7.10% 7.05% 6.96% 1100 7.23% 7.19% 7.24% 7.21% 7.15% 7.06% 1200 7.49% 7.45% 7.48% 7.42% 7.33% 7.24% 1300 7.34% 7.30% 7.32% 7.27% 7.20% 7.11% 1400 7.51% 7.46% 7.49% 7.43% 7.34% 7.25% 1500 7.69% 7.63% 7.64% 7.57% 7.48% 7.38% 1600 7.77% 7.73% 7.74% 7.68% 7.58% 7.47% 1715 7.61% 7.54% 7.55% 7.48% 7.39% 7.29% (C1osing Jul 15) 1715 6.39% 6.40% 6.46% 6.46% 6.41% 6.34% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.3100/59.3200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com