Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.50/03.10 01.25/01.55 01.25/01.55
07.71% 07.71% 07.71%
(Jul 16)
1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75
07.68% 07.68% 07.68%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 15.00/18.00 55.00/60.00 93.50/98.50 130.00/140.00
1100 14.00/17.00 54.00/58.00 92.00/97.00 128.00/136.00
1200 14.00/17.00 54.00/58.00 93.50/98.50 130.50/135.50
1300 14.50/18.50 55.00/59.00 95.00/101.00 134.00/140.00
1400 14.00/17.00 54.00/58.00 93.50/98.50 131.50/136.50
1500 15.00/18.00 56.00/60.00 96.00/101.00 133.00/142.00
1600 14.25/17.25 55.00/59.00 95.00/102.00 133.00/143.00
1715 15.50/17.50 56.00/58.00 95.50/97.50 132.00/137.00
(C1osing Jul 16)
1715 18.00/22.00 59.50/63.50 98.50/108.50 136.00/146.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 163.00/173.00 196.50/206.50 230.00/240.00 260.00/270.00
1100 163.00/173.00 198.50/208.50 234.00/244.00 265.00/275.00
1200 163.50/173.50 198.50/208.50 234.50/244.50 265.50/275.50
1300 169.00/175.00 204.00/214.00 241.00/251.00 273.00/283.00
1400 164.50/172.50 198.50/208.50 233.50/243.50 264.00/274.00
1500 169.00/174.00 203.00/213.00 239.00/249.00 270.50/280.50
1600 166.00/176.00 202.00/212.00 239.00/249.00 271.00/281.00
1715 164.50/174.50 200.00/210.00 236.00/246.00 267.50/277.50
(C1osing Jul 16)
1715 170.00/180.00 205.00/215.00 241.00/251.00 272.00/282.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 291.00/301.00 332.00/342.00 363.00/373.00 395.00/405.00
1100 297.00/307.00 336.00/346.00 367.50/377.50 400.00/410.00
1200 298.50/308.50 339.50/349.50 370.00/380.00 403.00/413.00
1300 305.00/315.00 346.00/356.00 377.50/387.50 410.00/420.00
1400 296.00/306.00 336.00/346.00 366.00/376.00 398.50/408.50
1500 303.00/313.00 344.00/354.00 375.50/385.50 408.00/418.00
1600 303.00/313.00 344.00/354.00 375.50/385.50 408.00/418.00
1715 300.00/310.00 340.00/350.00 371.00/381.00 403.00/413.00
(C1osing Jul 16)
1715 304.50/314.50 346.00/356.00 377.00/387.00 410.00/420.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.45% 8.19% 8.03% 7.85% 7.61% 7.43%
1100 8.17% 8.03% 7.85% 7.79% 7.65% 7.53%
1200 8.16% 8.11% 7.92% 7.81% 7.65% 7.53%
1300 8.36% 8.28% 8.14% 8.00% 7.84% 7.74%
1400 8.16% 8.11% 7.96% 7.83% 7.65% 7.51%
1500 8.47% 8.33% 8.15% 7.97% 7.79% 7.67%
1600 8.28% 8.28% 8.17% 7.96% 7.75% 7.65%
1715 8.36% 8.18% 8.00% 7.87% 7.71% 7.59%
(C1osing Jul 16)
1715 8.90% 8.66% 8.38% 8.11% 7.87% 7.71%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.32% 7.26% 7.28% 7.23% 7.15% 7.06%
1100 7.45% 7.39% 7.37% 7.31% 7.23% 7.14%
1200 7.45% 7.41% 7.43% 7.36% 7.27% 7.18%
1300 7.66% 7.58% 7.57% 7.50% 7.41% 7.30%
1400 7.41% 7.36% 7.36% 7.28% 7.20% 7.10%
1500 7.57% 7.51% 7.51% 7.45% 7.35% 7.25%
1600 7.58% 7.51% 7.50% 7.44% 7.35% 7.24%
1715 7.51% 7.46% 7.44% 7.38% 7.28% 7.18%
(C1osing Jul 16)
1715 7.61% 7.54% 7.55% 7.48% 7.39% 7.29%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.3400/59.3500 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank.