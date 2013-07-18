Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/05.90 01.00/01.40 03.50/04.50 06.88% 06.11% 07.13% (Jul 17) 1000 02.50/03.10 01.25/01.55 01.25/01.55 07.71% 07.71% 07.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/14.50 51.50/56.50 91.50/96.50 129.50/139.50 1100 10.00/13.00 49.00/54.00 88.00/93.00 124.00/133.00 1200 10.50/13.50 50.50/53.50 89.50/94.50 126.50/131.50 1300 10.50/12.00 49.50/52.50 89.25/92.25 125.50/130.50 1400 10.00/13.00 50.00/54.00 90.00/95.00 127.00/132.00 1500 10.00/12.00 50.00/53.00 89.50/92.50 128.50/132.50 1600 10.00/13.00 50.00/54.00 90.00/95.00 127.00/132.00 1715 11.00/12.50 50.50/52.50 90.00/93.00 128.00/133.00 (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 15.50/17.50 56.00/58.00 95.50/97.50 132.00/137.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.50/173.50 199.00/209.00 234.50/244.50 265.50/275.50 1100 158.00/168.00 192.00/202.00 227.00/237.00 258.00/268.00 1200 160.50/168.50 195.50/205.50 231.50/241.50 263.00/273.00 1300 159.00/166.00 194.50/202.50 230.00/238.00 260.00/268.00 1400 161.00/166.00 196.00/201.00 232.00/237.00 263.00/268.00 1500 162.00/166.00 198.00/203.00 235.00/240.00 267.00/272.00 1600 161.00/166.00 196.00/201.00 232.00/237.00 263.00/268.00 1715 162.50/167.50 197.50/202.50 233.00/238.00 263.50/268.50 (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 164.50/174.50 200.00/210.00 236.00/246.00 267.50/277.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 297.00/307.00 339.00/349.00 370.50/380.50 403.00/413.00 1100 290.00/300.00 330.00/340.00 361.00/371.00 393.00/403.00 1200 295.00/305.00 336.00/346.00 367.50/377.50 400.00/410.00 1300 292.00/300.00 333.00/341.00 363.00/371.00 394.00/403.00 1400 295.00/300.00 335.00/340.00 366.00/371.00 398.00/403.00 1500 299.00/304.00 339.00/344.00 370.00/375.00 402.00/407.00 1600 295.00/300.00 336.00/341.00 367.00/372.00 399.00/404.00 1715 295.50/300.50 336.50/341.50 367.00/372.00 399.00/404.00 (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 300.00/310.00 340.00/350.00 371.00/381.00 403.00/413.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.49% 8.24% 8.15% 7.97% 7.74% 7.61% 1100 8.05% 7.93% 7.81% 7.69% 7.48% 7.37% 1200 8.15% 8.05% 7.85% 7.75% 7.60% 7.51% 1300 7.97% 7.94% 7.79% 7.67% 7.53% 7.44% 1400 8.14% 8.10% 7.91% 7.73% 7.55% 7.46% 1500 8.03% 7.97% 7.92% 7.76% 7.60% 7.54% 1600 8.15% 8.12% 7.92% 7.75% 7.56% 7.47% 1715 8.07% 8.01% 7.92% 7.79% 7.60% 7.49% (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 8.36% 8.18% 8.00% 7.87% 7.71% 7.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.49% 7.42% 7.45% 7.38% 7.29% 7.19% 1100 7.29% 7.25% 7.26% 7.20% 7.11% 7.03% 1200 7.42% 7.37% 7.38% 7.32% 7.23% 7.15% 1300 7.32% 7.28% 7.30% 7.22% 7.13% 7.04% 1400 7.37% 7.32% 7.33% 7.26% 7.17% 7.09% 1500 7.47% 7.42% 7.41% 7.33% 7.24% 7.15% 1600 7.38% 7.33% 7.36% 7.29% 7.20% 7.11% 1715 7.37% 7.33% 7.35% 7.27% 7.18% 7.09% (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 7.51% 7.46% 7.44% 7.38% 7.28% 7.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.6700/59.6800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com