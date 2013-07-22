Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.60 01.00/01.40 06.10% 06.10% 06.10% (Jul 18) 1000 04.50/05.90 01.00/01.40 03.50/04.50 06.88% 06.11% 07.13% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/11.50 49.50/51.50 88.50/91.50 126.00/129.00 1100 09.50/11.50 50.00/52.00 90.00/92.00 128.00/130.00 1200 09.25/11.25 49.25/51.25 88.75/90.75 127.00/129.00 1300 10.00/11.00 50.00/52.00 90.00/92.00 128.00/130.00 1400 10.00/11.00 50.00/52.00 89.50/91.50 127.50/129.50 1500 09.00/11.00 49.00/51.00 89.00/91.00 128.00/130.00 1600 09.50/10.50 50.25/52.25 90.50/92.50 129.50/131.50 1715 09.00/11.00 49.50/51.50 89.50/91.50 128.50/130.50 (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 11.00/12.50 50.50/52.50 90.00/93.00 128.00/133.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.50/164.50 197.50/200.50 234.00/237.00 265.50/268.50 1100 164.00/166.00 200.50/202.50 237.50/239.50 268.50/270.50 1200 162.00/164.00 198.50/200.50 235.00/237.00 266.00/268.00 1300 164.50/166.50 200.00/203.00 236.00/239.00 267.00/270.00 1400 163.00/165.00 198.50/201.50 234.50/237.50 265.50/268.50 1500 164.50/166.50 201.50/203.50 238.50/240.50 269.50/271.50 1600 167.50/169.50 205.50/208.50 243.50/246.50 275.00/278.00 1715 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 241.00/243.00 272.00/274.00 (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 162.50/167.50 197.50/202.50 233.00/238.00 263.50/268.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 298.00/301.00 339.00/342.00 370.00/373.00 402.00/405.00 1100 300.50/302.50 341.50/343.50 372.50/374.50 404.50/406.50 1200 298.00/300.00 339.00/341.00 370.00/372.00 402.00/404.00 1300 299.00/302.00 340.50/343.50 371.50/374.50 403.50/406.50 1400 297.50/300.50 338.50/341.50 369.50/372.50 401.50/404.50 1500 301.50/303.50 341.50/343.50 372.50/374.50 404.50/406.50 1600 307.00/310.00 348.00/351.00 379.00/382.00 411.00/414.00 1715 304.00/306.00 345.00/347.00 376.00/378.00 408.00/410.00 (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 295.50/300.50 336.50/341.50 367.00/372.00 399.00/404.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.10% 7.98% 7.82% 7.72% 7.58% 7.50% 1100 8.19% 8.08% 7.92% 7.82% 7.68% 7.60% 1200 8.06% 7.96% 7.84% 7.73% 7.60% 7.52% 1300 8.18% 8.07% 7.91% 7.84% 7.68% 7.57% 1400 8.19% 8.04% 7.89% 7.78% 7.63% 7.53% 1500 8.01% 7.98% 7.90% 7.84% 7.72% 7.64% 1600 8.21% 8.13% 8.01% 7.99% 7.89% 7.82% 1715 8.14% 8.08% 7.98% 7.92% 7.82% 7.76% (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 8.07% 8.01% 7.92% 7.79% 7.60% 7.49% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.42% 7.37% 7.39% 7.31% 7.22% 7.13% 1100 7.50% 7.44% 7.44% 7.36% 7.26% 7.16% 1200 7.42% 7.37% 7.38% 7.31% 7.21% 7.11% 1300 7.46% 7.40% 7.42% 7.35% 7.25% 7.15% 1400 7.43% 7.38% 7.39% 7.31% 7.22% 7.12% 1500 7.53% 7.46% 7.45% 7.36% 7.26% 7.16% 1600 7.70% 7.62% 7.61% 7.51% 7.40% 7.28% 1715 7.65% 7.57% 7.57% 7.48% 7.38% 7.27% (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 7.37% 7.33% 7.35% 7.27% 7.18% 7.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.3500/59.3600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com