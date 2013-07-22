Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.14% 06.14% 06.14% (Jul 19) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.60 01.00/01.40 06.10% 06.10% 06.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.50 48.00/50.00 88.00/90.00 127.50/129.50 1100 07.50/09.50 47.50/49.50 87.50/89.50 126.50/128.50 1200 07.50/09.50 48.00/50.00 88.00/90.00 127.00/129.00 1300 07.50/09.50 48.00/50.00 88.00/90.00 127.50/129.50 1400 07.50/09.50 48.00/50.00 88.00/90.00 127.50/129.50 1500 08.00/10.00 49.00/51.00 89.50/91.50 129.50/131.50 1600 08.00/10.00 49.00/51.00 90.00/92.00 129.00/131.00 1715 08.00/10.00 50.00/52.00 91.50/93.50 133.00/135.00 (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 09.00/11.00 49.50/51.50 89.50/91.50 128.50/130.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.00/166.00 203.00/205.00 241.00/243.00 272.00/274.00 1100 163.00/165.00 201.50/203.50 239.50/241.50 270.50/272.50 1200 163.50/165.50 202.50/204.50 240.50/242.50 271.50/273.50 1300 164.50/166.50 203.50/205.50 242.00/244.00 273.50/275.50 1400 164.50/166.50 203.50/205.50 242.00/244.00 273.50/275.50 1500 167.50/169.50 207.00/209.00 247.00/249.00 279.50/281.50 1600 168.00/170.00 208.00/210.00 249.00/251.00 281.50/283.50 1715 172.50/174.50 215.00/217.00 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 241.00/243.00 272.00/274.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 304.00/306.00 344.50/346.50 375.50/377.50 407.50/409.50 1100 302.50/304.50 343.00/345.00 374.00/376.00 406.00/408.00 1200 303.50/305.50 344.00/346.00 375.00/377.00 407.00/409.00 1300 305.50/307.50 346.50/348.50 377.50/379.50 409.50/411.50 1400 305.50/307.50 346.50/348.50 377.50/379.50 409.50/411.50 1500 312.50/314.50 354.50/356.50 386.50/388.50 419.00/421.00 1600 315.00/317.00 357.00/359.00 389.50/391.50 423.00/425.00 1715 327.00/329.00 371.00/373.00 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 304.00/306.00 345.00/347.00 376.00/378.00 408.00/410.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.11% 8.05% 7.98% 7.92% 7.85% 7.79% 1100 8.04% 8.00% 7.92% 7.87% 7.79% 7.74% 1200 8.12% 8.05% 7.96% 7.90% 7.83% 7.78% 1300 8.12% 8.05% 7.99% 7.95% 7.87% 7.82% 1400 8.12% 8.05% 7.98% 7.95% 7.87% 7.82% 1500 8.27% 8.18% 8.10% 8.07% 7.99% 7.96% 1600 8.27% 8.21% 8.07% 8.09% 8.02% 8.02% 1715 8.41% 8.33% 8.28% 8.28% 8.26% 8.25% (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 8.14% 8.08% 7.98% 7.92% 7.82% 7.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.67% 7.59% 7.58% 7.47% 7.38% 7.26% 1100 7.63% 7.56% 7.55% 7.44% 7.35% 7.24% 1200 7.66% 7.58% 7.57% 7.46% 7.37% 7.26% 1300 7.72% 7.63% 7.63% 7.51% 7.42% 7.30% 1400 7.71% 7.63% 7.62% 7.51% 7.41% 7.30% 1500 7.87% 7.79% 7.78% 7.68% 7.57% 7.45% 1600 7.92% 7.85% 7.84% 7.73% 7.64% 7.51% 1715 8.19% 8.12% 8.12% 8.00% 7.89% 7.74% (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 7.65% 7.57% 7.57% 7.48% 7.38% 7.27% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.7200/59.7300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com