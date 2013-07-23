Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.12% 06.12% 06.12% (Jul 22) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.14% 06.14% 06.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/08.50 50.25/52.25 92.75/94.75 135.00/137.00 1100 07.00/09.00 49.00/51.00 91.00/93.00 133.50/135.50 1200 06.50/08.50 49.00/51.00 91.50/93.50 133.50/135.50 1300 07.00/09.00 48.50/50.50 90.50/92.50 132.50/134.50 1400 07.00/09.00 49.00/51.00 91.00/93.00 133.00/135.00 1500 06.50/08.50 49.00/51.00 91.00/93.00 133.00/135.00 1600 07.00/09.00 49.00/51.00 91.50/93.50 134.00/136.00 1715 07.00/08.00 49.50/51.50 92.50/94.50 135.00/137.00 (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 08.00/10.00 50.00/52.00 91.50/93.50 133.00/135.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 177.00/179.00 220.50/223.50 263.50/266.50 299.00/302.00 1100 175.50/177.50 218.00/220.00 261.00/263.00 296.50/299.50 1200 173.50/176.50 217.50/220.50 261.00/264.00 296.00/299.00 1300 172.50/175.50 215.50/218.50 257.50/260.50 292.50/295.50 1400 173.00/176.00 216.00/219.00 258.50/261.50 293.50/296.50 1500 173.00/176.00 216.50/219.50 259.00/262.00 294.50/297.50 1600 174.00/176.00 217.50/219.50 260.00/263.00 295.50/298.50 1715 176.50/179.50 221.00/224.00 264.00/267.00 299.50/302.50 (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 172.50/174.50 215.00/217.00 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 335.00/338.00 381.00/384.00 415.00/418.00 450.00/453.00 1100 332.50/335.50 377.50/380.50 410.50/413.50 445.00/448.00 1200 331.50/334.50 376.50/379.50 410.00/413.00 444.50/447.50 1300 328.00/331.00 373.00/376.00 406.00/409.00 440.00/443.00 1400 329.00/332.00 374.00/377.00 407.00/410.00 441.00/444.00 1500 330.00/333.00 375.00/378.00 408.50/411.50 443.00/446.00 1600 331.00/334.00 376.00/379.00 409.50/412.50 444.00/447.00 1715 335.50/338.50 380.50/383.50 414.00/417.00 448.50/451.50 (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 327.00/329.00 371.00/373.00 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.70% 8.58% 8.51% 8.57% 8.55% 8.54% 1100 8.49% 8.41% 8.40% 8.49% 8.43% 8.43% 1200 8.47% 8.45% 8.40% 8.42% 8.42% 8.44% 1300 8.41% 8.36% 8.34% 8.38% 8.35% 8.34% 1400 8.49% 8.41% 8.37% 8.40% 8.37% 8.37% 1500 8.47% 8.40% 8.36% 8.39% 8.38% 8.38% 1600 8.48% 8.45% 8.43% 8.43% 8.41% 8.41% 1715 8.54% 8.53% 8.48% 8.55% 8.55% 8.54% (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 8.41% 8.33% 8.28% 8.28% 8.26% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.38% 8.39% 8.26% 8.15% 7.98% 1100 8.37% 8.31% 8.31% 8.17% 8.05% 7.89% 1200 8.35% 8.28% 8.28% 8.16% 8.04% 7.88% 1300 8.26% 8.20% 8.21% 8.08% 7.96% 7.81% 1400 8.29% 8.22% 8.23% 8.10% 7.98% 7.82% 1500 8.30% 8.24% 8.24% 8.12% 8.01% 7.85% 1600 8.34% 8.27% 8.27% 8.15% 8.03% 7.87% 1715 8.44% 8.37% 8.36% 8.23% 8.10% 7.93% (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 8.19% 8.12% 8.12% 8.00% 7.89% 7.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.7600/59.7700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com