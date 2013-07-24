Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.50 01.00/01.75 01.00/01.75 06.14% 06.14% 06.14% (Jul 23) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.12% 06.12% 06.12% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.50 52.50/55.50 97.50/102.50 142.50/147.50 1100 07.00/09.00 53.00/56.00 99.00/102.00 147.00/151.00 1200 07.00/09.00 55.00/58.00 103.00/108.00 150.50/155.50 1300 07.00/09.00 55.00/58.00 102.50/106.50 150.00/155.00 1400 07.00/09.00 55.00/58.00 103.50/107.50 151.50/156.50 1500 07.00/09.00 55.00/58.00 103.50/107.50 151.00/156.00 1600 07.00/09.00 55.00/58.00 104.00/109.00 153.00/158.00 1715 07.00/09.00 55.50/58.50 104.50/107.50 153.50/157.50 (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 07.00/08.00 49.50/51.50 92.50/94.50 135.00/137.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.50/196.50 234.50/244.50 281.00/291.00 317.50/327.50 1100 192.00/196.00 238.00/243.00 282.00/287.00 319.00/329.00 1200 195.50/200.50 242.50/247.50 288.00/298.00 324.00/334.00 1300 195.00/202.00 243.00/250.00 289.00/299.00 325.50/335.50 1400 196.50/203.50 245.50/252.50 292.50/302.50 330.00/340.00 1500 196.00/203.00 244.00/251.00 289.50/299.50 325.50/335.50 1600 198.00/205.00 245.00/255.00 293.00/303.00 331.00/341.00 1715 199.50/205.50 248.00/254.00 295.00/301.00 332.50/338.50 (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 176.50/179.50 221.00/224.00 264.00/267.00 299.50/302.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 355.00/365.00 402.00/412.00 438.00/448.00 475.00/485.00 1100 357.00/367.00 404.00/414.00 439.00/449.00 475.00/485.00 1200 361.00/371.00 408.00/418.00 443.50/453.50 480.00/490.00 1300 363.00/373.00 409.00/419.00 444.00/454.00 480.00/490.00 1400 368.00/378.00 415.00/425.00 450.50/460.50 487.00/497.00 1500 362.50/372.50 409.00/419.00 444.00/454.00 480.00/490.00 1600 369.00/379.00 416.00/426.00 452.00/462.00 488.00/498.00 1715 370.00/376.00 417.00/423.00 452.50/458.50 489.00/495.00 (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 335.50/338.50 380.50/383.50 414.00/417.00 448.50/451.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.46% 9.31% 9.18% 9.31% 9.31% 9.29% 1100 9.57% 9.37% 9.43% 9.46% 9.37% 9.26% 1200 9.91% 9.82% 9.69% 9.65% 9.54% 9.52% 1300 9.95% 9.78% 9.70% 9.71% 9.63% 9.60% 1400 9.95% 9.87% 9.80% 9.79% 9.73% 9.71% 1500 9.97% 9.88% 9.78% 9.78% 9.69% 9.63% 1600 9.96% 9.96% 9.90% 9.87% 9.78% 9.74% 1715 10.05% 9.92% 9.90% 9.92% 9.82% 9.74% (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 8.54% 8.53% 8.48% 8.55% 8.55% 8.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.13% 9.02% 8.99% 8.84% 8.71% 8.48% 1100 9.18% 9.08% 9.04% 8.87% 8.72% 8.49% 1200 9.32% 9.18% 9.12% 8.96% 8.80% 8.57% 1300 9.40% 9.27% 9.19% 9.01% 8.84% 8.65% 1400 9.53% 9.40% 9.32% 9.14% 8.97% 8.77% 1500 9.42% 9.27% 9.20% 9.02% 8.85% 8.67% 1600 9.57% 9.43% 9.35% 9.18% 9.00% 8.80% 1715 9.55% 9.41% 9.33% 9.15% 8.98% 8.78% (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 8.44% 8.37% 8.36% 8.23% 8.10% 7.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.1300/59.1400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com