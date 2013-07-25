Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.20/06.40 01.20/01.40 04.00/05.00 08.02% 07.40% 08.22% (Jul 24) 1000 02.00/03.50 01.00/01.75 01.00/01.75 06.14% 06.14% 06.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/04.00 51.00/53.00 100.00/103.00 149.00/153.00 1100 01.50/03.50 49.50/52.50 98.00/102.00 146.00/151.00 1200 01.50/03.50 49.00/52.00 97.50/102.50 145.00/150.00 1300 02.00/04.00 49.75/52.75 98.00/102.00 146.00/150.00 1400 02.00/04.00 49.75/52.75 98.00/102.00 146.00/150.00 1500 02.00/04.00 49.00/52.00 96.50/100.50 143.50/147.50 1600 02.00/03.50 49.50/51.50 97.00/100.00 141.00/146.00 1715 01.50/03.50 50.00/52.00 99.00/101.00 146.00/148.00 (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 07.00/09.00 55.50/58.50 104.50/107.50 153.50/157.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.00/199.00 242.00/247.00 289.00/294.00 326.00/331.00 1100 189.00/194.00 235.00/240.00 280.00/285.00 317.00/322.00 1200 188.50/193.40 234.00/239.00 278.00/283.00 314.50/319.50 1300 189.00/194.00 235.00/240.00 279.50/284.50 316.00/321.00 1400 189.00/194.00 235.00/240.00 279.50/284.50 316.00/321.00 1500 184.50/189.50 228.00/233.00 270.50/275.50 305.50/310.50 1600 182.00/187.00 224.00/229.00 266.00/271.00 300.00/305.00 1715 185.00/190.00 228.00/233.00 270.00/275.00 305.00/310.00 (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 199.50/205.50 248.00/254.00 295.00/301.00 332.50/338.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 363.00/368.00 409.00/414.00 444.00/449.00 480.00/485.00 1100 354.00/359.00 399.00/404.00 434.00/439.00 469.00/474.00 1200 351.50/356.50 396.50/401.50 431.50/436.50 467.00/472.00 1300 353.00/358.00 398.00/403.00 433.00/438.00 468.00/473.00 1400 353.00/358.00 398.00/403.00 433.00/438.00 468.00/473.00 1500 341.50/346.50 384.50/389.50 418.50/423.50 453.00/458.00 1600 335.00/340.00 377.00/382.00 410.00/415.00 444.00/449.00 1715 341.00/346.00 384.00/389.00 417.00/422.00 451.00/456.00 (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 370.00/376.00 417.00/423.00 452.50/458.50 489.00/495.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.02% 9.94% 9.91% 9.85% 9.73% 9.67% 1100 9.88% 9.85% 9.80% 9.66% 9.51% 9.43% 1200 9.77% 9.83% 9.72% 9.62% 9.45% 9.35% 1300 9.91% 9.82% 9.75% 9.63% 9.48% 9.39% 1400 9.90% 9.81% 9.74% 9.62% 9.48% 9.38% 1500 9.75% 9.67% 9.57% 9.40% 9.20% 9.08% 1600 9.75% 9.66% 9.44% 9.27% 9.03% 8.92% 1715 9.84% 9.80% 9.66% 9.41% 9.19% 9.05% (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 10.05% 9.92% 9.90% 9.92% 9.82% 9.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.47% 9.32% 9.23% 9.04% 8.86% 8.68% 1100 9.26% 9.14% 9.06% 8.88% 8.71% 8.54% 1200 9.17% 9.06% 8.99% 8.82% 8.65% 8.49% 1300 9.21% 9.09% 9.01% 8.84% 8.66% 8.50% 1400 9.20% 9.08% 9.00% 8.83% 8.66% 8.50% 1500 8.90% 8.79% 8.70% 8.54% 8.38% 8.24% 1600 8.73% 8.62% 8.53% 8.36% 8.21% 8.08% 1715 8.87% 8.76% 8.68% 8.50% 8.33% 8.20% (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 9.55% 9.41% 9.33% 9.15% 8.98% 8.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.1100/59.1200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com