Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.90/06.15 03.50/03.75 01.20/01.40 07.61% 07.25% 07.45% (Jul 25) 1000 05.20/06.40 01.20/01.40 04.00/05.00 08.02% 07.40% 08.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.50 48.50/51.50 96.00/99.00 142.00/145.00 1100 01.00/02.00 48.50/51.50 97.00/100.00 142.50/145.50 1200 01.25/02.25 48.50/50.50 96.50/98.50 141.50/143.50 1300 01.00/02.50 48.50/50.50 97.00/101.00 143.00/147.00 1400 01.00/02.00 49.00/51.00 96.50/99.50 142.00/145.00 1500 01.00/02.00 49.00/51.00 96.50/99.50 142.00/145.00 1600 01.00/02.00 49.00/51.00 97.00/100.00 143.00/147.00 1715 01.00/02.50 49.00/51.50 97.50/100.50 143.00/146.00 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 01.50/03.50 50.00/52.00 99.00/101.00 146.00/148.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.00/186.00 225.00/230.00 266.00/271.00 300.50/305.50 1100 183.50/186.50 226.50/231.50 268.50/273.50 302.50/307.50 1200 181.50/184.50 224.50/227.50 265.50/269.50 299.00/303.00 1300 183.00/187.00 225.50/230.50 266.50/271.50 300.00/305.00 1400 182.00/185.00 224.50/229.50 265.50/270.50 299.00/304.00 1500 182.00/185.00 224.50/229.50 265.50/270.50 299.00/304.00 1600 183.50/187.50 226.50/231.50 268.50/273.50 302.50/307.50 1715 182.50/187.50 224.50/229.50 265.50/270.50 299.00/304.00 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 185.00/190.00 228.00/233.00 270.00/275.00 305.00/310.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 335.00/340.00 376.00/381.00 408.50/413.50 442.00/447.00 1100 337.00/342.00 379.00/384.00 411.00/416.00 444.00/449.00 1200 332.50/336.50 373.50/378.50 405.50/410.50 438.50/443.50 1300 333.50/338.50 375.00/380.00 407.00/412.00 440.00/445.00 1400 333.00/338.00 374.00/379.00 406.50/411.50 440.00/445.00 1500 333.00/338.00 374.00/379.00 406.50/411.50 440.00/445.00 1600 337.00/342.00 378.00/383.00 410.50/415.50 444.00/449.00 1715 333.00/338.00 374.00/379.00 406.50/411.50 440.00/445.00 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 341.00/346.00 384.00/389.00 417.00/422.00 451.00/456.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.02% 9.77% 9.59% 9.39% 9.18% 9.02% 1100 9.99% 9.84% 9.60% 9.39% 9.21% 9.08% 1200 9.89% 9.74% 9.49% 9.29% 9.09% 8.96% 1300 9.89% 9.89% 9.66% 9.39% 9.17% 9.01% 1400 10.00% 9.80% 9.57% 9.32% 9.14% 8.98% 1500 10.01% 9.81% 9.58% 9.33% 9.15% 8.99% 1600 9.97% 9.82% 9.64% 9.40% 9.20% 9.06% 1715 10.02% 9.87% 9.61% 9.37% 9.12% 8.96% (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 9.84% 9.80% 9.66% 9.41% 9.19% 9.05% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.84% 8.70% 8.58% 8.40% 8.24% 8.11% 1100 8.87% 8.73% 8.62% 8.42% 8.26% 8.12% 1200 8.75% 8.59% 8.50% 8.31% 8.15% 8.02% 1300 8.79% 8.63% 8.53% 8.34% 8.18% 8.05% 1400 8.77% 8.63% 8.52% 8.34% 8.19% 8.06% 1500 8.78% 8.64% 8.52% 8.35% 8.19% 8.06% 1600 8.85% 8.71% 8.58% 8.40% 8.24% 8.10% 1715 8.75% 8.61% 8.49% 8.32% 8.17% 8.04% (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 8.87% 8.76% 8.68% 8.50% 8.33% 8.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.0400/59.0500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com