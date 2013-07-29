Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.69% 07.69% 07.69% (Jul 26) 1000 04.90/06.15 03.50/03.75 01.20/01.40 07.61% 07.25% 07.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 47.50/50.00 96.50/99.50 142.00/145.00 182.00/187.00 1100 46.00/48.00 92.50/95.50 137.50/140.50 176.50/180.50 1200 46.00/48.00 93.50/96.50 139.00/142.00 178.00/182.00 1300 46.50/49.00 94.25/97.25 139.00/142.00 178.00/182.00 1400 46.00/48.00 93.00/96.00 138.00/141.00 177.00/180.00 1500 46.00/48.00 93.50/95.50 138.00/140.00 177.00/179.00 1600 46.50/48.50 94.00/97.00 139.50/142.50 178.50/181.50 1715 47.00/49.00 94.50/97.50 140.00/143.00 180.00/183.00 (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 49.00/51.50 97.50/100.50 143.00/146.00 182.50/187.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 224.50/229.50 265.50/270.50 299.00/304.00 333.00/338.00 1100 217.00/222.00 257.50/262.50 290.50/295.50 323.50/328.50 1200 219.00/224.00 260.00/265.00 293.50/298.50 327.00/332.00 1300 220.00/224.00 260.50/264.50 293.50/297.50 327.00/331.00 1400 218.00/221.00 258.50/261.50 291.50/294.50 325.00/328.00 1500 218.00/221.00 258.50/261.50 291.50/295.50 325.00/329.00 1600 220.00/223.00 261.00/264.00 294.50/297.50 328.00/332.00 1715 222.00/226.00 263.00/268.00 297.00/302.00 331.50/336.50 (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 224.50/229.50 265.50/270.50 299.00/304.00 333.00/338.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 375.00/380.00 408.00/413.00 442.00/447.00 475.00/480.00 1100 363.50/368.50 396.00/401.00 429.00/434.00 461.00/466.00 1200 368.00/373.00 400.00/405.00 433.00/438.00 465.00/470.00 1300 367.00/371.00 399.50/403.50 433.00/437.00 464.00/469.00 1400 365.00/368.00 397.50/400.50 431.00/434.00 463.00/466.00 1500 365.00/369.00 397.50/401.50 431.00/435.00 463.00/467.00 1600 369.00/373.00 401.50/405.50 435.00/439.00 467.00/471.00 1715 373.50/378.50 406.00/411.00 439.50/444.50 471.50/476.50 (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 374.00/379.00 406.50/411.50 440.00/445.00 01.00/02.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00% 9.89% 9.60% 9.39% 9.13% 8.97% 1100 9.66% 9.50% 9.31% 9.09% 8.84% 8.71% 1200 9.64% 9.59% 9.40% 9.16% 8.91% 8.78% 1300 9.78% 9.65% 9.38% 9.14% 8.92% 8.77% 1400 9.63% 9.52% 9.32% 9.07% 8.82% 8.69% 1500 9.64% 9.53% 9.29% 9.05% 8.82% 8.69% 1600 9.74% 9.64% 9.43% 9.16% 8.91% 8.78% 1715 9.83% 9.67% 9.45% 9.21% 8.99% 8.86% (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 10.02% 9.87% 9.61% 9.37% 9.12% 8.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.76% 8.61% 8.51% 8.34% 8.19% 8.05% 1100 8.52% 8.37% 8.26% 8.11% 7.96% 7.83% 1200 8.59% 8.45% 8.35% 8.18% 8.03% 7.88% 1300 8.57% 8.42% 8.31% 8.14% 8.00% 7.85% 1400 8.49% 8.36% 8.25% 8.09% 7.96% 7.82% 1500 8.51% 8.38% 8.27% 8.11% 7.97% 7.84% 1600 8.59% 8.46% 8.36% 8.20% 8.05% 7.91% 1715 8.68% 8.55% 8.46% 8.28% 8.13% 7.98% (C1osing Jul 26) 1715 8.75% 8.61% 8.49% 8.32% 8.17% 8.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.4150/59.4250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com