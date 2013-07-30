Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.60/03.60 01.30/01.80 01.30/01.80 07.96% 07.96% 07.96% (Jul 29) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.69% 07.69% 07.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 45.00/47.00 93.00/96.00 138.50/141.50 178.00/181.00 1100 45.50/47.50 93.50/96.50 139.00/142.00 179.50/184.50 1200 45.00/47.00 93.00/96.00 138.50/141.50 178.00/181.00 1300 45.00/47.00 93.00/95.00 137.00/141.00 176.00/180.00 1400 45.00/47.00 93.00/96.00 138.00/141.00 178.00/181.00 1500 45.00/47.00 93.00/96.00 138.50/141.50 178.00/181.00 1600 45.75/47.75 93.00/95.00 139.00/142.00 179.50/183.50 1715 45.50/47.50 93.50/96.50 139.50/142.50 180.50/185.50 (C1osing Jul 29) 1715 47.00/49.00 94.50/97.50 140.00/143.00 180.00/183.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.00/225.00 263.00/268.00 298.50/303.50 334.00/339.00 1100 223.00/228.00 265.00/270.00 300.00/305.00 334.50/339.50 1200 220.00/224.00 261.00/266.00 295.50/300.50 330.00/335.00 1300 218.00/222.00 259.00/264.00 293.00/298.00 327.00/332.00 1400 220.00/225.00 262.00/267.00 296.50/301.50 331.50/336.50 1500 220.00/223.00 261.00/266.00 296.00/301.00 331.00/336.00 1600 223.00/228.00 265.00/270.00 300.50/305.50 336.00/341.00 1715 223.50/228.50 265.50/270.50 301.00/306.00 336.50/341.50 (C1osing Jul 29) 1715 222.00/226.00 263.00/268.00 297.00/302.00 331.50/336.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 376.00/381.00 409.00/414.00 443.00/448.00 476.00/481.00 1100 377.00/382.00 410.00/415.00 444.00/449.00 477.00/482.00 1200 371.00/376.00 403.50/408.50 437.00/442.00 470.00/475.00 1300 368.00/373.00 400.50/405.50 434.00/439.00 467.00/472.00 1400 373.00/378.00 406.00/411.00 440.00/445.00 473.00/478.00 1500 373.00/378.00 406.00/411.00 440.00/445.00 473.00/478.00 1600 379.00/384.00 412.00/417.00 446.00/451.00 479.00/484.00 1715 380.00/385.00 413.00/418.00 447.00/452.00 480.00/485.00 (C1osing Jul 29) 1715 373.50/378.50 406.00/411.00 439.50/444.50 471.50/476.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.70% 9.64% 9.41% 9.14% 8.98% 8.87% 1100 9.79% 9.68% 9.44% 9.26% 9.07% 8.93% 1200 9.67% 9.61% 9.38% 9.11% 8.91% 8.77% 1300 9.65% 9.55% 9.31% 9.03% 8.82% 8.70% 1400 9.61% 9.55% 9.29% 9.06% 8.87% 8.75% 1500 9.62% 9.55% 9.33% 9.06% 8.84% 8.73% 1600 9.68% 9.47% 9.33% 9.13% 8.96% 8.82% 1715 9.65% 9.54% 9.34% 9.18% 8.96% 8.82% (C1osing Jul 29) 1715 9.83% 9.67% 9.45% 9.21% 8.99% 8.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.73% 8.61% 8.51% 8.33% 8.19% 8.05% 1100 8.76% 8.62% 8.53% 8.35% 8.20% 8.06% 1200 8.61% 8.48% 8.37% 8.19% 8.05% 7.92% 1300 8.53% 8.40% 8.30% 8.13% 7.99% 7.87% 1400 8.59% 8.46% 8.37% 8.19% 8.05% 7.92% 1500 8.58% 8.46% 8.37% 8.20% 8.06% 7.93% 1600 8.67% 8.55% 8.47% 8.28% 8.13% 7.99% 1715 8.67% 8.55% 8.47% 8.29% 8.14% 8.00% (C1osing Jul 29) 1715 8.68% 8.55% 8.46% 8.28% 8.13% 7.98% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.4800/60.4900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com