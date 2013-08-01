Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.80/03.40 01.40/01.70 01.40/01.70 08.37% 08.37% 08.37% (Jul 30) 1000 02.60/03.60 01.30/01.80 01.30/01.80 07.96% 07.96% 07.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 45.00/47.00 93.50/95.50 140.00/143.00 181.00/184.00 1100 44.50/46.50 93.00/95.00 139.50/141.50 180.00/183.00 1200 44.50/46.00 93.00/95.00 139.00/142.00 180.00/183.00 1300 44.50/46.50 93.50/96.50 140.00/143.00 181.50/185.50 1400 44.75/46.75 94.00/96.00 140.00/143.00 181.00/184.00 1500 45.00/47.00 94.00/96.00 140.50/143.50 182.00/185.00 1600 45.25/47.25 93.50/96.50 140.00/143.00 181.00/184.00 1715 45.00/47.00 93.50/95.50 140.00/143.00 180.00/183.00 (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 45.50/47.50 93.50/96.50 139.50/142.50 180.50/185.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 225.50/228.50 268.50/273.50 304.50/309.50 341.00/346.00 1100 223.50/228.50 267.50/272.50 303.50/308.50 339.50/344.50 1200 224.50/227.50 267.00/270.00 303.00/306.00 339.00/343.00 1300 226.50/231.50 271.00/276.00 307.00/312.00 343.00/348.00 1400 224.00/229.00 269.00/273.00 305.00/309.00 341.00/346.00 1500 227.00/231.00 270.00/275.00 306.00/311.00 342.50/347.50 1600 226.00/230.00 270.00/275.00 306.00/311.00 342.00/347.00 1715 223.50/227.50 266.00/271.00 301.50/306.50 337.00/342.00 (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 223.50/228.50 265.50/270.50 301.00/306.00 336.50/341.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 386.00/391.00 419.00/424.00 453.00/458.00 486.00/491.00 1100 383.50/388.50 416.50/421.50 450.50/455.50 483.50/488.50 1200 383.00/388.00 415.00/420.00 450.00/455.00 483.00/488.00 1300 387.00/392.00 420.50/425.50 455.00/460.00 488.00/493.00 1400 384.50/389.50 417.50/422.50 451.50/456.50 484.00/489.00 1500 386.50/391.50 420.00/425.00 454.00/459.00 487.00/492.00 1600 385.00/390.00 418.00/423.00 452.00/457.00 485.00/490.00 1715 379.00/384.00 412.00/417.00 446.00/451.00 479.00/484.00 (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 380.00/385.00 413.00/418.00 447.00/452.00 480.00/485.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.76% 9.55% 9.35% 9.15% 8.98% 8.88% 1100 9.66% 9.49% 9.28% 9.09% 8.93% 8.84% 1200 9.62% 9.49% 9.28% 9.09% 8.93% 8.79% 1300 9.69% 9.59% 9.36% 9.20% 9.06% 8.96% 1400 9.74% 9.60% 9.36% 9.15% 8.97% 8.89% 1500 9.79% 9.61% 9.40% 9.21% 9.07% 8.94% 1600 9.84% 9.62% 9.37% 9.17% 9.04% 8.95% 1715 9.87% 9.65% 9.44% 9.19% 9.02% 8.89% (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 9.65% 9.54% 9.34% 9.18% 8.96% 8.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.73% 8.62% 8.55% 8.35% 8.19% 8.03% 1100 8.69% 8.57% 8.49% 8.30% 8.14% 7.98% 1200 8.65% 8.55% 8.48% 8.27% 8.13% 7.97% 1300 8.79% 8.66% 8.58% 8.38% 8.23% 8.06% 1400 8.73% 8.62% 8.53% 8.33% 8.17% 8.00% 1500 8.78% 8.66% 8.58% 8.38% 8.22% 8.05% 1600 8.79% 8.66% 8.55% 8.35% 8.19% 8.03% 1715 8.73% 8.60% 8.49% 8.30% 8.15% 8.00% (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 8.67% 8.55% 8.47% 8.29% 8.14% 8.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.4000/60.4100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com