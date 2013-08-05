Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/06.50 04.25/04.75 01.25/01.75 08.26% 08.51% 07.51% (Aug 1) 1000 05.50/07.00 01.25/01.75 04.25/05.25 08.28% 07.53% 08.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.50/39.50 85.50/87.50 130.50/133.50 169.50/172.50 1100 38.00/40.00 86.00/88.00 131.50/134.50 171.00/174.00 1200 37.00/39.00 85.50/87.50 130.50/132.50 170.00/173.00 1300 37.75/39.75 85.50/87.50 130.50/133.50 169.50/172.50 1400 38.00/39.00 86.00/87.50 131.00/133.00 170.50/173.50 1500 37.50/39.50 86.00/88.00 131.50/133.50 172.00/175.00 1600 38.00/40.00 86.50/88.50 132.50/134.50 173.50/176.50 1715 38.50/40.50 88.00/90.00 134.00/136.00 175.00/177.00 (C1osing Aug 1) 1715 39.50/42.00 87.50/90.50 132.50/135.50 171.50/174.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.50/216.50 252.50/257.50 284.50/289.50 317.00/322.00 1100 213.00/218.00 254.00/259.00 286.50/291.50 319.00/324.00 1200 212.00/216.00 253.00/258.00 285.00/290.00 317.00/322.00 1300 212.00/216.00 252.50/257.50 284.50/289.50 317.00/322.00 1400 212.50/217.50 252.50/257.50 284.50/289.50 317.50/322.50 1500 215.00/219.00 257.00/261.00 291.00/295.00 325.00/330.00 1600 216.50/220.50 258.50/262.50 293.00/297.00 327.00/332.00 1715 218.00/222.00 260.00/265.00 294.50/299.50 329.00/334.00 (C1osing Aug 1) 1715 212.50/217.50 252.50/257.50 285.00/290.00 318.00/323.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 357.00/362.00 389.00/394.00 422.00/427.00 454.00/459.00 1100 359.00/364.00 391.00/396.00 424.00/429.00 456.00/461.00 1200 357.00/362.00 389.00/394.00 422.00/427.00 454.00/459.00 1300 357.00/362.00 389.00/394.00 422.00/427.00 454.00/459.00 1400 357.50/362.50 389.50/394.50 422.50/427.50 455.00/460.00 1500 366.50/371.50 399.00/404.00 432.50/437.50 465.00/470.00 1600 369.50/374.50 402.50/407.50 436.50/441.50 469.00/474.00 1715 372.00/377.00 405.00/410.00 439.00/444.00 472.00/477.00 (C1osing Aug 1) 1715 358.00/363.00 390.00/395.00 423.00/428.00 455.00/460.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.56% 9.38% 9.15% 8.88% 8.71% 8.55% 1100 9.66% 9.43% 9.22% 8.95% 8.77% 8.60% 1200 9.48% 9.36% 9.12% 8.90% 8.71% 8.56% 1300 9.59% 9.37% 9.14% 8.88% 8.71% 8.54% 1400 9.57% 9.40% 9.16% 8.93% 8.75% 8.55% 1500 9.55% 9.40% 9.18% 8.98% 8.81% 8.67% 1600 9.63% 9.43% 9.23% 9.04% 8.85% 8.70% 1715 9.76% 9.58% 9.32% 9.09% 8.91% 8.76% (C1osing Aug 1) 1715 9.76% 9.51% 9.24% 8.95% 8.74% 8.56% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.33% 8.17% 8.05% 7.88% 7.74% 7.62% 1100 8.38% 8.21% 8.09% 7.92% 7.78% 7.65% 1200 8.33% 8.16% 8.04% 7.88% 7.74% 7.61% 1300 8.32% 8.16% 8.05% 7.88% 7.74% 7.62% 1400 8.33% 8.18% 8.06% 7.89% 7.75% 7.64% 1500 8.49% 8.35% 8.24% 8.06% 7.91% 7.78% 1600 8.52% 8.39% 8.29% 8.11% 7.96% 7.82% 1715 8.58% 8.43% 8.34% 8.16% 8.01% 7.87% (C1osing Aug 1) 1715 8.36% 8.20% 8.09% 7.92% 7.78% 7.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1000/61.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com