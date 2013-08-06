Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.20% 07.20% 07.20% (Aug 2) 1000 05.50/06.50 04.25/04.75 01.25/01.75 08.26% 08.51% 07.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.00/38.00 84.00/86.00 129.50/132.50 169.50/172.50 1100 35.50/37.50 84.00/86.00 130.00/133.00 171.00/174.00 1200 36.00/38.00 84.00/86.00 129.00/131.00 169.00/171.00 1300 35.00/38.00 83.00/86.00 128.50/131.50 168.50/171.50 1400 36.00/37.00 83.50/85.50 128.00/131.00 168.00/172.00 1500 35.50/36.50 83.50/85.00 129.00/131.00 169.00/171.00 1600 35.50/37.50 83.50/85.50 129.00/132.00 169.00/172.00 1715 35.50/37.50 84.00/86.00 129.50/131.50 169.50/172.50 (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 38.50/40.50 88.00/90.00 134.00/136.00 175.00/177.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.50/216.50 254.00/258.00 288.00/292.00 322.50/326.50 1100 214.50/217.50 256.50/259.50 291.50/294.50 326.50/329.50 1200 212.00/215.00 253.50/256.50 288.50/291.50 323.00/326.00 1300 211.50/214.50 253.50/258.50 288.00/293.00 323.00/328.00 1400 211.00/216.00 252.50/257.50 286.50/291.50 321.00/326.00 1500 211.50/213.50 252.50/257.50 286.50/291.50 321.00/326.00 1600 212.50/215.50 254.50/258.50 289.50/293.50 324.50/328.50 1715 213.00/216.00 255.00/258.00 290.00/293.00 325.00/328.00 (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 218.00/222.00 260.00/265.00 294.50/299.50 329.00/334.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.50/368.50 397.00/401.00 430.50/434.50 463.00/467.00 1100 369.50/373.50 402.50/406.50 436.00/440.00 468.50/473.50 1200 366.00/370.00 398.50/402.50 432.00/436.00 464.50/468.50 1300 365.50/370.50 398.50/403.50 432.00/437.00 464.50/469.50 1400 363.50/368.50 396.00/401.00 429.50/434.50 462.00/467.00 1500 363.50/368.50 396.00/401.00 429.50/434.50 462.00/467.00 1600 367.50/371.50 401.00/405.00 435.00/439.00 468.00/472.00 1715 368.00/371.00 401.00/404.00 435.00/438.00 468.00/471.00 (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 372.00/377.00 405.00/410.00 439.00/444.00 472.00/477.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.53% 9.38% 9.17% 8.93% 8.78% 8.62% 1100 9.46% 9.38% 9.20% 8.99% 8.83% 8.68% 1200 9.54% 9.36% 9.11% 8.89% 8.74% 8.60% 1300 9.45% 9.33% 9.12% 8.88% 8.74% 8.64% 1400 9.46% 9.32% 9.09% 8.89% 8.75% 8.60% 1500 9.36% 9.29% 9.10% 8.86% 8.70% 8.58% 1600 9.43% 9.31% 9.12% 8.89% 8.75% 8.63% 1715 9.47% 9.36% 9.14% 8.92% 8.78% 8.64% (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 9.76% 9.58% 9.32% 9.09% 8.91% 8.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.32% 8.22% 8.03% 7.90% 7.77% 1100 8.52% 8.41% 8.32% 8.13% 7.99% 7.85% 1200 8.45% 8.34% 8.26% 8.07% 7.93% 7.80% 1300 8.48% 8.36% 8.26% 8.08% 7.94% 7.81% 1400 8.43% 8.31% 8.22% 8.03% 7.90% 7.77% 1500 8.41% 8.30% 8.20% 8.02% 7.88% 7.75% 1600 8.48% 8.37% 8.28% 8.10% 7.97% 7.84% 1715 8.49% 8.38% 8.28% 8.10% 7.97% 7.84% (C1osing Aug 2) 1715 8.58% 8.43% 8.34% 8.16% 8.01% 7.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.8800/60.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com