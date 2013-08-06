Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.30 01.25/01.65 01.25/01.65 07.43% 07.43% 07.43% (Aug 5) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.20% 07.20% 07.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.50/36.50 83.50/86.50 129.50/132.50 170.50/173.50 1100 34.50/36.50 83.00/86.00 129.00/132.00 170.00/173.00 1200 35.00/37.00 84.25/86.25 130.50/132.50 171.50/174.50 1300 35.00/37.00 84.50/86.50 130.50/132.50 171.50/174.50 1400 35.00/37.00 84.50/86.50 131.00/133.00 171.50/174.50 1500 35.50/37.50 85.50/87.50 132.50/134.50 174.00/177.00 1600 35.50/37.50 85.50/87.50 132.50/134.50 173.50/176.50 1715 35.50/38.00 85.00/88.00 132.00/135.00 173.00/176.00 (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 35.50/37.50 84.00/86.00 129.50/131.50 169.50/172.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.00/219.00 258.00/262.00 294.50/298.50 331.00/335.00 1100 214.00/218.00 257.00/261.00 293.50/297.50 330.00/334.00 1200 216.00/219.00 259.50/263.50 296.00/300.00 333.00/337.00 1300 216.50/219.50 260.00/264.00 297.00/301.00 334.00/338.00 1400 216.50/219.50 260.00/263.00 296.50/299.50 333.00/336.00 1500 219.50/223.50 263.50/267.50 301.00/305.00 339.00/343.00 1600 218.50/222.50 262.00/266.00 299.00/303.00 336.50/340.50 1715 218.00/223.00 262.00/267.00 299.50/304.50 337.00/342.00 (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 213.00/216.00 255.00/258.00 290.00/293.00 325.00/328.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 376.00/380.00 409.50/413.50 444.00/448.00 477.00/481.00 1100 375.00/379.00 408.50/412.50 443.00/447.00 476.00/480.00 1200 378.00/382.00 412.00/416.00 446.50/450.50 480.00/484.00 1300 379.00/383.00 413.00/417.00 448.00/452.00 481.00/485.00 1400 378.00/381.00 412.00/415.00 447.00/450.00 480.50/483.50 1500 385.00/389.00 419.00/423.00 454.00/458.00 488.00/492.00 1600 382.50/386.50 416.50/420.50 451.50/455.50 485.00/489.00 1715 383.00/388.00 417.00/422.00 452.00/457.00 485.50/490.50 (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 368.00/371.00 401.00/404.00 435.00/438.00 468.00/471.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.55% 9.43% 9.19% 8.99% 8.86% 8.72% 1100 9.52% 9.39% 9.16% 8.96% 8.82% 8.69% 1200 9.60% 9.44% 9.20% 9.00% 8.86% 8.74% 1300 9.61% 9.45% 9.20% 9.00% 8.87% 8.76% 1400 9.61% 9.46% 9.22% 9.00% 8.87% 8.74% 1500 9.74% 9.58% 9.35% 9.15% 9.02% 8.89% 1600 9.78% 9.62% 9.37% 9.15% 9.01% 8.87% 1715 9.90% 9.71% 9.45% 9.22% 9.10% 8.97% (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 9.47% 9.36% 9.14% 8.92% 8.78% 8.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.51% 8.42% 8.23% 8.08% 7.94% 1100 8.57% 8.49% 8.40% 8.21% 8.07% 7.92% 1200 8.61% 8.53% 8.44% 8.26% 8.11% 7.96% 1300 8.64% 8.55% 8.46% 8.27% 8.13% 7.97% 1400 8.60% 8.51% 8.42% 8.24% 8.10% 7.96% 1500 8.77% 8.69% 8.60% 8.40% 8.25% 8.10% 1600 8.74% 8.66% 8.58% 8.38% 8.23% 8.08% 1715 8.85% 8.77% 8.68% 8.48% 8.33% 8.17% (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 8.49% 8.38% 8.28% 8.10% 7.97% 7.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.7700/60.7800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com