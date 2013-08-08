Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.10/08.75 01.35/01.75 05.75/07.00 08.45% 08.03% 08.56% (Aug 6) 1000 02.50/03.30 01.25/01.65 01.25/01.65 07.43% 07.43% 07.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/31.50 79.50/81.50 126.50/129.50 168.50/171.50 1100 29.00/31.00 79.00/82.00 127.00/130.00 169.00/172.00 1200 29.50/31.50 79.50/81.50 127.50/129.50 170.00/173.00 1300 29.50/31.50 79.50/81.50 128.00/130.00 170.00/173.00 1400 29.50/31.50 79.50/81.50 128.50/130.50 170.50/173.50 1500 29.50/31.50 79.50/81.50 128.50/130.50 170.50/173.50 1600 29.50/31.50 79.50/81.50 128.00/131.00 170.00/173.00 1715 29.00/31.00 79.50/81.50 128.50/130.50 170.50/172.50 (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 35.50/38.00 85.00/88.00 132.00/135.00 173.00/176.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.00/217.00 258.50/261.50 296.50/299.50 334.50/338.50 1100 214.00/217.00 257.50/260.50 295.50/298.50 334.00/337.00 1200 215.50/218.50 260.00/263.00 298.50/301.50 337.00/340.00 1300 216.50/219.50 261.00/264.00 300.00/303.00 338.50/341.50 1400 217.00/220.00 262.00/265.00 300.50/303.50 339.50/342.50 1500 217.00/220.00 261.50/264.50 300.00/303.00 338.50/341.50 1600 216.00/219.00 260.00/263.00 298.00/301.00 336.50/339.50 1715 216.50/219.50 261.00/264.00 299.50/302.50 338.00/341.00 (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 218.00/223.00 262.00/267.00 299.50/304.50 337.00/342.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.00/385.00 415.00/419.00 450.50/454.50 484.00/488.00 1100 379.00/382.00 413.50/416.50 449.00/452.00 483.00/486.00 1200 384.00/388.00 419.00/423.00 455.00/459.00 489.00/493.00 1300 385.00/388.00 420.50/423.50 456.00/459.00 490.00/493.00 1400 386.50/389.50 421.50/424.50 457.00/460.00 491.00/494.00 1500 385.50/388.50 420.50/423.50 456.00/459.00 490.00/493.00 1600 382.50/385.50 417.00/420.00 452.50/455.50 486.50/489.50 1715 384.50/387.50 419.50/422.50 455.00/458.00 489.00/492.00 (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 383.00/388.00 417.00/422.00 452.00/457.00 485.50/490.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.88% 9.62% 9.40% 9.19% 9.05% 8.94% 1100 9.83% 9.65% 9.44% 9.21% 9.04% 8.91% 1200 9.88% 9.64% 9.46% 9.26% 9.10% 8.99% 1300 9.87% 9.66% 9.48% 9.28% 9.14% 9.02% 1400 9.90% 9.71% 9.53% 9.33% 9.19% 9.07% 1500 9.91% 9.72% 9.54% 9.34% 9.19% 9.07% 1600 9.93% 9.74% 9.55% 9.33% 9.17% 9.03% 1715 9.83% 9.69% 9.51% 9.29% 9.15% 9.03% (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 9.90% 9.71% 9.45% 9.22% 9.10% 8.97% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.83% 8.75% 8.65% 8.46% 8.28% 8.13% 1100 8.80% 8.71% 8.60% 8.42% 8.25% 8.11% 1200 8.88% 8.81% 8.72% 8.53% 8.36% 8.21% 1300 8.92% 8.83% 8.73% 8.55% 8.37% 8.22% 1400 8.96% 8.89% 8.78% 8.59% 8.41% 8.25% 1500 8.95% 8.87% 8.77% 8.58% 8.40% 8.25% 1600 8.92% 8.83% 8.72% 8.53% 8.36% 8.21% 1715 8.92% 8.83% 8.72% 8.54% 8.36% 8.21% (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 8.85% 8.77% 8.68% 8.48% 8.33% 8.17% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3000/61.3100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com