Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.70/08.60 06.40/06.80 01.30/01.80 09.17% 09.53% 07.74% (Aug 7) 1000 07.10/08.75 01.35/01.75 05.75/07.00 08.45% 08.03% 08.56% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.50 77.50/79.50 126.50/128.50 168.50/170.50 1100 27.75/28.75 77.00/78.50 125.00/127.00 166.50/168.50 1200 27.00/29.00 76.00/79.00 124.00/127.00 165.50/168.50 1300 27.25/29.25 76.50/78.50 124.00/126.00 165.50/167.50 1400 27.00/29.00 76.50/79.50 124.00/127.00 165.00/168.00 1500 27.00/29.00 76.00/79.00 124.00/127.00 164.50/167.50 1600 27.00/29.00 76.50/79.50 124.00/127.00 165.00/168.00 1715 27.00/29.00 76.00/78.00 123.50/125.50 163.50/166.50 (C1osing Aug 7) 1715 29.00/31.00 79.50/81.50 128.50/130.50 170.50/172.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.50/217.50 259.00/262.00 297.00/300.00 335.00/338.00 1100 211.50/214.50 255.00/258.00 292.50/295.50 330.00/333.00 1200 210.50/213.50 254.00/257.00 291.50/294.50 329.00/332.00 1300 210.00/212.00 253.50/255.50 289.50/291.50 326.00/328.00 1400 210.00/213.00 253.00/256.00 290.50/293.50 328.00/331.00 1500 209.50/212.50 252.00/255.00 289.00/292.00 326.00/329.00 1600 210.00/213.00 253.00/256.00 290.00/293.00 327.00/330.00 1715 208.00/211.00 250.50/253.50 287.00/290.00 324.00/327.00 (C1osing Aug 7) 1715 216.50/219.50 261.00/264.00 299.50/302.50 338.00/341.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.00/384.00 415.50/418.50 451.00/454.00 485.00/488.00 1100 375.00/378.00 409.50/412.50 444.50/447.50 478.00/481.00 1200 373.50/376.50 408.00/411.00 443.50/446.50 477.00/480.00 1300 370.50/372.50 404.50/406.50 439.50/441.50 473.00/475.00 1400 372.50/375.50 406.50/409.50 441.50/444.50 475.00/478.00 1500 369.00/372.00 403.00/406.00 438.00/441.00 471.00/474.00 1600 371.00/374.00 405.00/408.00 440.00/443.00 473.00/476.00 1715 367.00/370.00 401.00/404.00 436.00/439.00 469.00/472.00 (C1osing Aug 7) 1715 384.50/387.50 419.50/422.50 455.00/458.00 489.00/492.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.82% 9.66% 9.47% 9.27% 9.14% 9.00% 1100 9.75% 9.58% 9.38% 9.17% 9.02% 8.89% 1200 9.70% 9.54% 9.35% 9.13% 8.98% 8.85% 1300 9.74% 9.54% 9.33% 9.12% 8.96% 8.81% 1400 9.75% 9.58% 9.34% 9.12% 8.96% 8.83% 1500 9.73% 9.58% 9.36% 9.12% 8.96% 8.82% 1600 9.78% 9.60% 9.37% 9.14% 8.99% 8.85% 1715 9.69% 9.51% 9.30% 9.06% 8.91% 8.76% (C1osing Aug 7) 1715 9.83% 9.69% 9.51% 9.29% 9.15% 9.03% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.88% 8.79% 8.67% 8.49% 8.32% 8.17% 1100 8.77% 8.68% 8.56% 8.38% 8.22% 8.07% 1200 8.74% 8.64% 8.53% 8.36% 8.20% 8.05% 1300 8.67% 8.57% 8.46% 8.29% 8.13% 7.99% 1400 8.72% 8.63% 8.51% 8.33% 8.17% 8.03% 1500 8.70% 8.58% 8.46% 8.29% 8.13% 7.99% 1600 8.72% 8.62% 8.50% 8.32% 8.16% 8.02% 1715 8.64% 8.54% 8.42% 8.25% 8.10% 7.96% (C1osing Aug 7) 1715 8.92% 8.83% 8.72% 8.54% 8.36% 8.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.8800/60.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com