Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.42% 08.42% 08.42% (Aug 8) 1000 07.70/08.60 06.40/06.80 01.30/01.80 09.17% 09.53% 07.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.25/27.25 75.25/77.25 123.75/125.75 165.75/167.75 1100 26.00/28.00 77.00/79.00 126.00/128.00 167.50/170.50 1200 25.50/27.50 77.00/79.00 126.00/128.00 167.50/169.50 1300 25.50/27.50 77.00/79.00 126.00/128.00 168.00/170.00 1400 25.50/28.50 77.50/80.50 126.00/129.00 168.00/171.00 1500 26.00/28.00 78.00/80.00 127.00/129.00 169.00/171.00 1600 25.50/28.50 77.50/80.50 127.00/130.00 169.00/172.00 1715 25.50/27.50 78.00/80.00 128.00/130.00 170.00/172.00 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 27.00/29.00 76.00/78.00 123.50/125.50 163.50/166.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.25/213.25 255.25/257.25 293.25/296.25 331.25/334.25 1100 213.50/216.50 258.00/261.00 296.00/299.00 334.50/337.50 1200 213.50/216.50 257.50/260.50 295.50/298.50 334.00/337.00 1300 214.00/217.00 258.00/261.00 296.00/299.00 334.00/337.00 1400 214.00/218.00 258.00/262.00 296.00/300.00 334.50/338.50 1500 215.00/218.00 259.50/262.50 297.50/300.50 335.50/338.50 1600 215.50/219.50 260.00/264.00 298.50/302.50 337.00/341.00 1715 216.50/219.50 261.00/264.00 299.50/302.50 338.50/341.50 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 208.00/211.00 250.50/253.50 287.00/290.00 324.00/327.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 375.25/378.25 411.25/414.25 447.25/450.25 481.75/484.75 1100 380.50/383.50 415.00/418.00 450.50/453.50 484.50/487.50 1200 380.00/383.00 414.50/417.50 450.00/453.00 484.00/487.00 1300 379.00/382.00 413.50/416.50 449.00/452.00 483.00/486.00 1400 380.00/384.00 414.50/418.50 450.00/454.00 484.00/488.00 1500 381.00/384.00 415.50/418.50 451.00/455.00 485.00/489.00 1600 383.00/387.00 418.00/422.00 453.50/457.50 487.50/491.50 1715 384.50/387.50 419.50/422.50 455.00/458.00 489.00/492.00 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 367.00/370.00 401.00/404.00 436.00/439.00 469.00/472.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.78% 9.67% 9.47% 9.26% 9.12% 9.00% 1100 10.01% 9.85% 9.61% 9.37% 9.23% 9.09% 1200 09.97% 9.86% 9.59% 9.36% 9.22% 9.08% 1300 09.97% 9.86% 9.61% 9.39% 9.25% 9.10% 1400 10.11% 9.93% 9.64% 9.41% 9.27% 9.11% 1500 10.08% 9.93% 9.65% 9.41% 9.27% 9.12% 1600 10.05% 9.92% 9.65% 9.42% 9.28% 9.13% 1715 09.98% 9.91% 9.65% 9.41% 9.27% 9.12% (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 9.69% 9.51% 9.30% 9.06% 8.91% 8.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.90% 8.79% 8.67% 8.50% 8.36% 8.21% 1100 8.98% 8.89% 8.76% 8.56% 8.41% 8.24% 1200 8.96% 8.88% 8.75% 8.55% 8.40% 8.24% 1300 8.97% 8.87% 8.73% 8.53% 8.38% 8.22% 1400 8.99% 8.90% 8.77% 8.56% 8.41% 8.25% 1500 8.99% 8.89% 8.75% 8.56% 8.41% 8.24% 1600 9.01% 8.92% 8.78% 8.58% 8.42% 8.26% 1715 9.00% 8.91% 8.78% 8.57% 8.41% 8.25% (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 8.64% 8.54% 8.42% 8.25% 8.10% 7.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.2750/61.2850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com