Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/05.40 01.50/01.80 03.00/03.60 08.88% 08.88% 08.88% (Aug 12) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.42% 08.42% 08.42% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.50 75.00/77.00 124.50/126.50 167.00/169.00 1100 23.00/24.50 75.00/77.00 124.00/126.00 166.50/169.50 1200 22.00/24.00 74.00/77.00 124.00/127.00 166.50/169.50 1300 22.00/24.00 74.00/77.00 123.00/126.00 165.00/168.00 1400 22.00/24.00 74.00/76.00 123.00/125.00 165.50/168.50 1500 22.00/24.00 73.50/76.50 122.00/125.00 164.00/167.00 1600 22.00/24.00 73.50/76.50 122.50/125.50 164.50/167.50 1715 22.50/24.50 74.50/76.50 124.00/126.00 166.50/168.50 (C1osing Aug 12) 1715 25.50/27.50 78.00/80.00 128.00/130.00 170.00/172.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.00/217.00 259.00/262.00 298.00/301.00 337.00/340.00 1100 213.00/216.00 258.00/261.00 296.50/299.50 335.00/338.00 1200 213.00/216.00 257.50/260.50 296.00/299.00 335.00/338.00 1300 211.50/214.50 256.00/259.00 294.00/297.00 332.00/335.00 1400 211.50/214.50 256.00/259.00 294.00/297.00 332.00/335.00 1500 210.00/213.00 254.00/257.00 292.00/295.00 330.00/333.00 1600 211.00/215.00 255.50/259.50 294.00/298.00 332.50/336.50 1715 212.50/215.50 257.00/260.00 296.00/299.00 335.00/338.00 (C1osing Aug 12) 1715 216.50/219.50 261.00/264.00 299.50/302.50 338.50/341.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 385.00/388.00 420.50/423.50 456.50/459.50 490.50/493.50 1100 381.50/385.50 416.50/420.50 452.00/456.00 486.00/490.00 1200 381.00/384.00 416.00/419.00 452.00/455.00 486.00/489.00 1300 377.00/380.00 412.00/415.00 448.00/451.00 482.00/485.00 1400 377.00/380.00 412.00/415.00 448.00/451.00 482.50/485.50 1500 375.00/378.00 409.50/412.50 445.00/448.00 479.00/482.00 1600 378.50/382.50 413.50/417.50 449.50/453.50 483.50/487.50 1715 381.00/384.00 416.00/419.00 452.00/455.00 486.00/489.00 (C1osing Aug 12) 1715 384.50/387.50 419.50/422.50 455.00/458.00 489.00/492.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.99% 9.85% 9.57% 9.38% 9.24% 9.09% 1100 10.04% 9.86% 9.59% 9.38% 9.23% 9.08% 1200 9.93% 9.86% 9.60% 9.38% 9.22% 9.06% 1300 9.94% 9.83% 9.53% 9.33% 9.18% 9.02% 1400 9.91% 9.80% 9.56% 9.36% 9.20% 9.04% 1500 9.95% 9.81% 9.52% 9.32% 9.16% 9.01% 1600 9.92% 9.81% 9.53% 9.35% 9.21% 9.06% 1715 10.01% 9.87% 9.61% 9.40% 9.24% 9.09% (C1osing Aug 12) 1715 09.98% 9.91% 9.65% 9.41% 9.27% 9.12% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.98% 8.92% 8.79% 8.60% 8.43% 8.25% 1100 8.96% 8.89% 8.75% 8.56% 8.39% 8.22% 1200 8.96% 8.87% 8.73% 8.55% 8.38% 8.21% 1300 8.90% 8.80% 8.66% 8.48% 8.32% 8.16% 1400 8.92% 8.82% 8.67% 8.50% 8.34% 8.18% 1500 8.90% 8.80% 8.66% 8.47% 8.32% 8.15% 1600 8.95% 8.87% 8.73% 8.55% 8.38% 8.22% 1715 8.99% 8.91% 8.76% 8.58% 8.41% 8.24% (C1osing Aug 12) 1715 9.00% 8.91% 8.78% 8.57% 8.41% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1900/61.2000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com