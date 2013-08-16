Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.50/08.80 03.00/03.60 04.50/05.20 08.91% 08.91% 08.91% (Aug 13) 1000 04.50/05.40 01.50/01.80 03.00/03.60 08.88% 08.88% 08.88% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/20.00 70.00/72.00 120.00/122.00 163.00/165.00 1100 17.50/19.50 69.50/71.50 119.50/121.50 162.50/164.50 1200 17.50/19.50 69.50/71.50 119.00/121.00 161.50/163.50 1300 17.50/19.50 69.50/71.50 119.50/121.50 162.00/164.00 1400 17.75/18.75 70.00/71.50 119.50/121.50 162.00/164.00 1500 17.50/19.50 69.50/71.50 119.50/121.50 162.50/164.50 1600 17.50/19.50 69.50/71.50 119.50/121.50 162.50/164.50 1715 17.50/19.50 70.00/72.00 120.50/122.50 164.00/166.00 (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 22.50/24.50 74.50/76.50 124.00/126.00 166.50/168.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.00/213.00 255.00/258.00 294.50/297.50 334.00/337.00 1100 209.50/212.50 254.50/257.50 294.00/297.00 333.50/336.50 1200 208.00/211.00 253.00/256.00 292.00/295.00 331.50/334.50 1300 209.00/212.00 254.00/257.00 293.50/296.50 333.50/336.50 1400 209.00/212.00 254.00/257.00 293.50/296.50 333.00/336.00 1500 209.00/212.00 254.00/257.00 293.50/296.50 333.00/336.00 1600 209.50/212.50 254.50/257.50 294.00/297.00 333.50/336.50 1715 211.00/214.00 256.50/259.50 296.00/299.00 336.00/339.00 (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 212.50/215.50 257.00/260.00 296.00/299.00 335.00/338.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.50/384.50 417.00/420.00 453.50/456.50 488.00/491.00 1100 381.50/384.50 417.00/420.00 453.00/456.00 488.00/491.00 1200 378.50/381.50 414.00/417.00 450.50/453.50 485.00/488.00 1300 381.50/384.50 417.00/420.00 453.00/456.00 487.00/490.00 1400 380.50/383.50 416.00/419.00 452.00/455.00 486.00/489.00 1500 381.00/384.00 416.50/419.50 453.00/456.00 487.00/490.00 1600 381.50/384.50 417.00/420.00 453.50/456.50 488.00/491.00 1715 384.50/387.50 420.50/423.50 457.00/460.00 491.50/494.50 (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 381.00/384.00 416.00/419.00 452.00/455.00 486.00/489.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.06% 9.88% 9.63% 9.43% 9.27% 9.14% 1100 9.96% 9.83% 9.59% 9.39% 9.24% 9.12% 1200 9.97% 9.81% 9.54% 9.34% 9.19% 9.07% 1300 9.97% 9.84% 9.58% 9.38% 9.24% 9.11% 1400 10.01% 9.87% 9.60% 9.40% 9.25% 9.13% 1500 9.98% 9.84% 9.60% 9.39% 9.24% 9.12% 1600 9.99% 9.86% 9.62% 9.42% 9.27% 9.14% 1715 10.04% 9.92% 9.69% 9.48% 9.33% 9.20% (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 10.01% 9.87% 9.61% 9.40% 9.24% 9.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.04% 8.97% 8.82% 8.63% 8.45% 8.30% 1100 9.02% 8.96% 8.81% 8.62% 8.44% 8.29% 1200 8.97% 8.90% 8.75% 8.58% 8.40% 8.25% 1300 9.03% 8.97% 8.82% 8.63% 8.44% 8.28% 1400 9.03% 8.97% 8.82% 8.63% 8.44% 8.28% 1500 9.02% 8.96% 8.81% 8.63% 8.45% 8.29% 1600 9.05% 8.98% 8.84% 8.65% 8.47% 8.31% 1715 9.10% 9.04% 8.90% 8.71% 8.52% 8.36% (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 8.99% 8.91% 8.76% 8.58% 8.41% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4300/61.4400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com