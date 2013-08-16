Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/07.00 04.50/05.25 01.50/01.75 08.88% 08.88% 08.88% (Aug 14) 1000 07.50/08.80 03.00/03.60 04.50/05.20 08.91% 08.91% 08.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/18.00 68.50/70.50 119.00/121.00 163.50/165.50 1100 16.00/18.00 69.00/71.00 119.50/121.50 163.50/165.50 1200 16.00/18.00 68.75/70.75 119.50/121.50 164.00/166.00 1300 15.75/17.75 68.50/70.50 119.00/121.00 163.00/165.00 1400 16.00/18.00 68.50/70.50 119.00/121.00 163.00/165.00 1500 16.00/18.00 69.00/71.00 119.50/121.50 164.00/166.00 1600 16.00/18.00 69.50/71.50 120.50/122.50 165.00/167.00 1715 16.00/18.00 69.25/71.25 120.50/122.50 165.50/167.50 (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 17.50/19.50 70.00/72.00 120.50/122.50 164.00/166.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.50/214.50 258.00/261.00 298.50/301.50 339.00/342.00 1100 211.50/214.50 258.50/261.50 299.00/302.00 340.00/343.00 1200 212.00/215.00 258.00/261.00 298.50/301.50 339.50/342.50 1300 210.00/213.00 256.00/259.00 296.00/299.00 336.50/339.50 1400 211.00/214.00 257.00/260.00 297.50/300.50 338.00/341.00 1500 212.00/215.00 258.00/261.00 298.50/301.50 339.50/342.50 1600 213.00/216.00 259.50/262.50 300.50/303.50 341.50/344.50 1715 214.50/217.50 261.50/264.50 302.50/305.50 343.50/346.50 (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 211.00/214.00 256.50/259.50 296.00/299.00 336.00/339.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 389.00/392.00 425.50/428.50 462.50/465.50 498.00/501.00 1100 389.00/392.00 425.00/428.00 462.00/465.00 497.00/500.00 1200 388.00/391.00 424.00/427.00 461.00/464.00 496.50/499.50 1300 386.00/389.00 422.00/425.00 459.00/462.00 494.00/497.00 1400 387.50/390.50 424.00/427.00 461.00/464.00 496.00/499.00 1500 389.00/392.00 425.50/428.50 463.00/466.00 498.00/501.00 1600 392.00/395.00 428.50/431.50 465.50/468.50 501.00/504.00 1715 394.50/397.50 431.00/434.00 468.50/471.50 504.00/507.00 (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 384.50/387.50 420.50/423.50 457.00/460.00 491.50/494.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.04% 9.91% 9.70% 9.53% 9.40% 9.28% 1100 10.08% 9.92% 9.68% 9.50% 9.39% 9.27% 1200 10.07% 9.94% 9.73% 9.55% 9.40% 9.28% 1300 10.03% 9.91% 9.68% 9.48% 9.33% 9.21% 1400 10.02% 9.89% 9.66% 9.49% 9.35% 9.24% 1500 10.08% 9.93% 9.71% 9.53% 9.39% 9.26% 1600 10.13% 9.99% 9.75% 9.56% 9.42% 9.30% 1715 10.14% 10.02% 9.82% 9.66% 9.53% 9.40% (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 10.04% 9.92% 9.69% 9.48% 9.33% 9.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.19% 9.15% 9.00% 8.81% 8.63% 8.45% 1100 9.18% 9.13% 8.96% 8.77% 8.59% 8.41% 1200 9.19% 9.13% 8.96% 8.77% 8.60% 8.42% 1300 9.12% 9.08% 8.93% 8.74% 8.56% 8.39% 1400 9.14% 9.10% 8.95% 8.76% 8.58% 8.41% 1500 9.18% 9.13% 8.98% 8.79% 8.61% 8.43% 1600 9.21% 9.18% 9.02% 8.83% 8.64% 8.47% 1715 9.31% 9.27% 9.11% 8.92% 8.73% 8.55% (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 9.10% 9.04% 8.90% 8.71% 8.52% 8.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6500/61.6600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com