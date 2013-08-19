Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.50/01.80 01.50/01.80 08.79% 08.79% 08.79% (Aug 16) 1000 06.00/07.00 04.50/05.25 01.50/01.75 08.88% 08.88% 08.88% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.00/17.00 67.00/70.00 118.50/121.50 164.50/167.50 1100 13.50/16.50 67.00/70.00 118.50/121.50 164.50/167.50 1200 14.50/16.50 68.00/70.00 119.50/121.50 166.00/168.00 1300 14.00/17.00 68.00/71.00 120.00/123.00 166.50/169.50 1400 14.00/17.00 68.00/71.00 120.00/123.00 167.00/170.00 1500 14.50/16.50 68.50/70.50 120.50/122.50 167.50/170.50 1600 15.50/17.50 68.75/70.75 121.00/124.00 168.50/171.50 1715 15.00/17.00 70.00/72.00 122.50/124.50 170.50/173.50 (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 16.00/18.00 69.25/71.25 120.50/122.50 165.50/167.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.00/218.00 261.50/265.50 303.50/307.50 345.50/349.50 1100 213.50/216.50 261.00/266.00 303.00/308.00 345.00/350.00 1200 215.00/218.00 262.50/265.50 304.00/307.00 345.50/348.50 1300 216.00/219.00 264.00/269.00 306.00/311.00 348.00/353.00 1400 217.00/220.00 265.00/268.00 307.00/310.00 349.00/352.00 1500 217.00/220.00 265.00/268.00 307.00/311.00 349.00/353.00 1600 218.00/221.00 266.00/269.00 308.00/311.00 350.00/353.00 1715 221.00/224.00 269.00/272.00 311.50/314.50 354.50/357.50 (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 214.50/217.50 261.50/264.50 302.50/305.50 343.50/346.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 397.00/402.00 434.00/439.00 472.00/477.00 508.00/513.00 1100 396.00/401.00 433.50/438.50 471.50/476.50 508.00/513.00 1200 397.00/400.00 434.50/437.50 472.50/475.50 508.50/511.50 1300 400.00/405.00 437.50/442.50 475.50/480.50 512.00/517.00 1400 401.00/404.00 438.50/441.50 476.50/479.50 513.00/516.00 1500 401.00/405.00 438.50/442.50 476.50/481.50 513.00/518.00 1600 402.00/405.00 439.50/442.50 477.50/480.50 514.00/517.00 1715 407.50/410.50 445.50/448.50 484.00/487.00 521.00/524.00 (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 394.50/397.50 431.00/434.00 468.50/471.50 504.00/507.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.03% 9.93% 9.76% 9.61% 9.50% 9.39% 1100 10.02% 9.94% 9.77% 9.59% 9.50% 9.40% 1200 10.09% 9.96% 9.80% 9.63% 9.51% 9.38% 1300 10.11% 10.00% 9.82% 9.63% 9.54% 9.43% 1400 10.11% 10.00% 9.85% 9.68% 9.56% 9.43% 1500 10.11% 10.00% 9.87% 9.68% 9.56% 9.45% 1600 10.17% 10.06% 9.92% 9.72% 9.58% 9.45% 1715 10.26% 10.10% 9.97% 9.79% 9.64% 9.50% (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 10.14% 10.02% 9.82% 9.66% 9.53% 9.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.31% 9.29% 9.13% 8.92% 8.75% 8.56% 1100 9.32% 9.28% 9.12% 8.92% 8.75% 8.58% 1200 9.29% 9.26% 9.10% 8.90% 8.73% 8.55% 1300 9.34% 9.31% 9.15% 8.93% 8.77% 8.58% 1400 9.34% 9.31% 9.15% 8.93% 8.77% 8.58% 1500 9.36% 9.32% 9.16% 8.95% 8.78% 8.60% 1600 9.36% 9.32% 9.16% 8.94% 8.77% 8.59% 1715 9.42% 9.39% 9.22% 9.01% 8.84% 8.65% (C1osing Aug 16) 1715 9.31% 9.27% 9.11% 8.92% 8.73% 8.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.1300/63.1400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com