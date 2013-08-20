Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.50/01.80 01.50/01.80 08.57% 08.57% 08.57% (Aug 19) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.50/01.80 01.50/01.80 08.79% 08.79% 08.79% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/15.00 67.50/70.50 119.50/122.50 167.00/170.00 1100 12.50/14.50 66.50/69.50 118.00/121.00 165.50/168.50 1200 13.00/15.00 67.00/69.00 118.50/121.50 165.50/168.50 1300 12.50/14.50 66.50/69.50 117.50/120.50 164.00/168.00 1400 13.00/15.00 66.50/69.50 118.50/121.50 165.00/168.00 1500 13.00/15.00 66.50/69.50 118.50/121.50 165.50/168.50 1600 13.00/15.00 66.50/69.50 118.00/121.00 164.50/167.50 1715 12.50/14.50 66.00/69.00 117.50/120.50 163.00/166.00 (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 15.00/17.00 70.00/72.00 122.50/124.50 170.50/173.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 217.00/220.00 265.00/269.00 307.00/312.00 349.50/354.50 1100 215.00/218.00 263.00/267.00 305.00/310.00 347.50/352.50 1200 215.00/219.00 263.00/267.00 304.50/308.50 346.50/350.50 1300 212.00/216.00 258.00/262.00 298.00/303.00 339.00/344.00 1400 213.50/217.50 260.50/264.50 301.00/305.00 342.00/346.00 1500 214.00/218.00 261.00/265.00 301.00/305.00 341.00/345.00 1600 212.00/216.00 257.50/261.50 296.50/300.50 336.00/340.00 1715 208.50/211.50 252.00/256.00 289.00/293.00 326.00/330.00 (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 221.00/224.00 269.00/272.00 311.50/314.50 354.50/357.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 401.50/406.50 438.50/443.50 476.50/481.50 513.00/518.00 1100 398.50/403.50 435.50/440.50 473.50/478.50 510.00/515.00 1200 397.50/401.50 434.00/438.00 471.00/475.00 507.00/511.00 1300 388.00/393.00 424.00/429.00 461.00/466.00 497.00/502.00 1400 390.00/394.00 426.00/430.00 463.00/467.00 499.00/503.00 1500 389.00/393.00 425.00/429.00 462.00/466.00 498.00/502.00 1600 382.50/386.50 418.00/422.00 454.50/458.50 490.00/494.00 1715 369.00/373.00 404.00/408.00 440.00/444.00 475.00/479.00 (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 407.50/410.50 445.50/448.50 484.00/487.00 521.00/524.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.11% 9.93% 9.76% 9.58% 9.45% 9.33% 1100 9.96% 9.81% 9.68% 9.50% 9.39% 9.28% 1200 9.97% 9.83% 9.67% 9.50% 9.38% 9.23% 1300 9.99% 9.81% 9.65% 9.43% 9.25% 9.10% 1400 10.01% 9.87% 9.69% 9.49% 9.34% 9.17% 1500 9.99% 9.85% 9.69% 9.49% 9.33% 9.15% 1600 10.03% 9.86% 9.67% 9.44% 9.26% 9.06% 1715 9.97% 9.84% 9.63% 9.32% 9.10% 8.86% (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 10.26% 10.10% 9.97% 9.79% 9.64% 9.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.25% 9.21% 9.03% 8.82% 8.65% 8.46% 1100 9.20% 9.15% 8.98% 8.77% 8.60% 8.42% 1200 9.15% 9.10% 8.92% 8.71% 8.53% 8.35% 1300 9.00% 8.94% 8.77% 8.57% 8.41% 8.23% 1400 9.07% 8.99% 8.80% 8.60% 8.43% 8.26% 1500 9.02% 8.94% 8.75% 8.55% 8.39% 8.22% 1600 8.93% 8.83% 8.65% 8.45% 8.29% 8.13% 1715 8.70% 8.56% 8.38% 8.21% 8.07% 7.92% (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 9.42% 9.39% 9.22% 9.01% 8.84% 8.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.2500/63.2600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com