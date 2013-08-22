Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.50/01.80 01.50/01.80 08.65% 08.65% 08.65% (Aug 20) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.50/01.80 01.50/01.80 08.57% 08.57% 08.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/13.00 63.00/66.00 114.00/117.00 154.00/157.00 1100 11.00/13.00 64.00/67.00 115.00/118.00 158.00/162.00 1200 10.00/13.00 63.50/66.50 114.50/117.50 157.50/162.50 1300 11.00/13.00 64.00/66.00 115.00/118.00 158.00/161.00 1400 11.50/12.50 65.00/66.50 116.00/118.00 159.50/162.50 1500 11.50/12.50 65.00/66.50 116.00/118.00 160.00/163.00 1600 10.50/13.50 64.00/67.00 116.00/119.00 160.00/163.00 1715 11.00/13.00 65.00/67.00 116.00/118.00 161.00/163.00 (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 12.50/14.50 66.00/69.00 117.50/120.50 163.00/166.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.00/201.00 237.00/242.00 271.00/276.00 305.00/310.00 1100 200.00/204.00 241.00/246.00 275.00/280.00 309.00/314.00 1200 200.50/205.50 241.50/246.50 276.00/281.00 310.50/315.50 1300 200.00/204.00 241.00/246.00 275.50/280.50 310.00/315.00 1400 203.00/206.00 245.00/248.00 280.00/283.00 315.50/318.50 1500 204.00/207.00 246.50/249.50 282.00/285.00 318.00/321.00 1600 204.00/209.00 246.00/251.00 280.50/285.50 315.00/320.00 1715 204.50/207.50 246.00/251.00 281.50/286.50 317.00/322.00 (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 208.50/211.50 252.00/256.00 289.00/293.00 326.00/330.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 347.00/352.00 381.00/386.00 416.00/421.00 450.00/455.00 1100 351.00/356.00 385.50/390.50 421.00/426.00 455.00/460.00 1200 353.00/358.00 387.50/392.50 423.00/428.00 457.50/462.50 1300 351.00/356.00 385.00/390.00 420.00/425.00 455.00/460.00 1400 358.50/363.50 393.50/398.50 429.00/434.00 465.00/470.00 1500 362.00/367.00 397.50/402.50 433.00/438.00 469.00/474.00 1600 357.00/362.00 392.00/397.00 428.00/433.00 463.50/468.50 1715 359.00/364.00 394.00/399.00 429.50/434.50 465.00/470.00 (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 369.00/373.00 404.00/408.00 440.00/444.00 475.00/479.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.79% 9.67% 9.20% 8.87% 8.63% 8.37% 1100 9.93% 9.76% 9.44% 9.04% 8.77% 8.49% 1200 9.83% 9.70% 9.43% 9.07% 8.78% 8.51% 1300 9.81% 9.70% 9.37% 9.00% 8.73% 8.46% 1400 9.87% 9.71% 9.41% 9.06% 8.79% 8.53% 1500 9.81% 9.65% 9.38% 9.04% 8.79% 8.54% 1600 9.78% 9.68% 9.38% 9.08% 8.81% 8.53% 1715 9.88% 9.69% 9.44% 9.10% 8.84% 8.58% (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 9.97% 9.84% 9.63% 9.32% 9.10% 8.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.19% 8.08% 7.93% 7.79% 7.66% 7.54% 1100 8.29% 8.17% 8.02% 7.87% 7.74% 7.61% 1200 8.33% 8.21% 8.05% 7.90% 7.77% 7.64% 1300 8.28% 8.14% 7.97% 7.82% 7.70% 7.57% 1400 8.36% 8.26% 8.11% 7.95% 7.83% 7.69% 1500 8.37% 8.29% 8.14% 7.98% 7.85% 7.71% 1600 8.32% 8.18% 8.03% 7.88% 7.76% 7.62% 1715 8.40% 8.26% 8.10% 7.94% 7.81% 7.67% (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 8.70% 8.56% 8.38% 8.21% 8.07% 7.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1100/64.1200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com