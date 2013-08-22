Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.40/07.60 01.60/01.90 04.80/05.70 09.02% 09.02% 09.02% (Aug 21) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.50/01.80 01.50/01.80 08.65% 08.65% 08.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/08.00 60.00/62.00 111.00/114.00 156.00/159.00 1100 06.50/07.50 60.50/62.00 111.50/113.50 155.50/158.50 1200 06.00/08.00 60.00/63.00 111.00/114.00 155.50/158.50 1300 06.00/08.00 60.00/63.00 111.00/114.00 155.00/158.00 1400 06.50/08.50 60.00/63.00 110.50/113.50 153.50/156.50 1500 05.50/07.50 59.50/62.50 110.50/113.50 153.50/156.50 1600 06.00/08.00 59.50/62.50 110.00/113.00 152.50/156.50 1715 06.00/08.00 59.50/61.50 110.00/112.00 154.00/157.00 (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 11.00/13.00 65.00/67.00 116.00/118.00 161.00/163.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/204.00 242.00/247.00 278.50/283.50 315.00/320.00 1100 198.50/201.50 240.00/243.00 275.00/278.00 310.50/313.50 1200 199.00/203.00 241.00/246.00 276.00/281.00 311.50/316.50 1300 198.00/202.00 239.00/244.00 274.00/279.00 309.00/314.00 1400 196.00/201.00 236.50/241.50 270.50/275.50 304.50/309.50 1500 195.50/199.50 236.00/241.00 270.50/275.50 305.00/310.00 1600 194.00/199.00 234.00/239.00 267.50/272.50 301.50/306.50 1715 196.00/199.00 236.00/239.00 269.50/272.50 303.00/307.00 (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 204.50/207.50 246.00/251.00 281.50/286.50 317.00/322.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 358.00/363.00 393.00/398.00 429.00/434.00 465.00/470.00 1100 351.50/356.50 386.50/391.50 421.50/426.50 457.00/462.00 1200 354.00/359.00 389.50/394.50 425.50/430.50 461.00/466.00 1300 350.00/355.00 385.00/390.00 420.50/425.50 456.00/461.00 1400 343.50/348.50 377.50/382.50 412.50/417.50 447.00/452.00 1500 345.00/350.00 379.00/384.00 414.00/419.00 449.00/454.00 1600 340.50/345.50 374.50/379.50 409.00/414.00 444.00/449.00 1715 341.00/345.00 375.00/379.00 410.00/414.00 445.00/449.00 (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 359.00/364.00 394.00/399.00 429.50/434.50 465.00/470.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.82% 9.62% 9.36% 9.01% 8.75% 8.53% 1100 9.80% 9.56% 9.28% 8.87% 8.59% 8.34% 1200 9.81% 9.54% 9.25% 8.89% 8.63% 8.38% 1300 9.85% 9.57% 9.26% 8.87% 8.59% 8.35% 1400 9.87% 9.53% 9.18% 8.81% 8.51% 8.25% 1500 9.77% 9.54% 9.18% 8.78% 8.50% 8.25% 1600 9.79% 9.51% 9.16% 8.75% 8.44% 8.17% 1715 9.78% 9.52% 9.27% 8.85% 8.53% 8.25% (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 9.88% 9.69% 9.44% 9.10% 8.84% 8.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.37% 8.23% 8.06% 7.91% 7.78% 7.65% 1100 8.18% 8.04% 7.88% 7.73% 7.60% 7.48% 1200 8.21% 8.07% 7.92% 7.78% 7.65% 7.52% 1300 8.17% 8.01% 7.85% 7.71% 7.59% 7.47% 1400 8.06% 7.87% 7.71% 7.57% 7.45% 7.34% 1500 8.07% 7.90% 7.74% 7.60% 7.48% 7.37% 1600 7.99% 7.81% 7.66% 7.52% 7.41% 7.30% 1715 8.07% 7.86% 7.71% 7.58% 7.46% 7.36% (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 8.40% 8.26% 8.10% 7.94% 7.81% 7.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5500/64.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com