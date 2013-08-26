Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.50/07.30 05.00/05.50 01.50/01.80 09.20% 09.43% 08.49% (Aug 22) 1000 06.40/07.60 01.60/01.90 04.80/05.70 09.02% 09.02% 09.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/06.00 57.50/60.50 108.00/111.00 151.00/154.00 1100 04.00/06.00 57.50/60.50 107.50/110.50 150.00/153.00 1200 05.00/07.00 58.50/60.50 108.00/111.00 151.00/154.00 1300 04.00/06.00 57.50/60.50 107.50/110.50 150.00/153.00 1400 04.00/06.00 57.50/60.50 107.50/110.50 150.00/153.00 1500 04.25/06.25 58.00/60.00 108.00/111.00 151.00/154.00 1600 04.00/06.00 58.00/61.00 108.00/111.00 150.00/153.00 1715 04.25/06.25 58.00/60.00 108.50/110.50 151.00/153.00 (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 06.00/08.00 59.50/61.50 110.00/112.00 154.00/157.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.00/197.00 231.00/236.00 264.50/269.50 298.00/303.00 1100 190.00/195.00 228.00/233.00 260.50/265.50 293.00/298.00 1200 192.50/195.50 231.50/235.50 264.50/268.50 297.50/302.50 1300 190.00/195.00 228.00/233.00 261.00/266.00 294.00/299.00 1400 190.00/195.00 228.00/233.00 260.50/265.50 293.00/298.00 1500 192.50/196.50 232.50/237.50 265.50/270.50 298.50/303.50 1600 190.50/195.50 229.00/234.00 262.00/267.00 295.00/300.00 1715 191.00/194.00 229.00/234.00 261.00/266.00 293.00/298.00 (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 196.00/199.00 236.00/239.00 269.50/272.50 303.00/307.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 336.00/341.00 370.00/375.00 404.50/409.50 439.00/444.00 1100 331.00/336.00 365.00/370.00 400.00/405.00 435.00/440.00 1200 336.50/341.50 370.50/375.50 405.00/410.00 440.00/445.00 1300 332.00/337.00 366.00/371.00 401.00/406.00 436.00/441.00 1400 330.00/335.00 364.00/369.00 398.50/403.50 433.00/438.00 1500 337.50/342.50 372.00/377.00 407.00/412.00 442.00/447.00 1600 333.00/338.00 367.00/372.00 402.00/407.00 437.00/442.00 1715 330.00/335.00 364.00/369.00 399.00/404.00 434.00/439.00 (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 341.00/345.00 375.00/379.00 410.00/414.00 445.00/449.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.82% 9.55% 9.20% 8.78% 8.45% 8.18% 1100 9.82% 9.51% 9.14% 8.70% 8.35% 8.06% 1200 9.89% 9.53% 9.18% 8.74% 8.43% 8.14% 1300 9.80% 9.49% 9.13% 8.68% 8.33% 8.06% 1400 9.83% 9.52% 9.15% 8.70% 8.35% 8.06% 1500 9.85% 9.58% 9.23% 8.80% 8.52% 8.23% 1600 9.96% 9.62% 9.20% 8.77% 8.43% 8.15% 1715 10.02% 9.74% 9.36% 8.87% 8.55% 8.23% (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 9.78% 9.52% 9.27% 8.85% 8.53% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.99% 7.80% 7.65% 7.52% 7.40% 7.30% 1100 7.86% 7.69% 7.55% 7.43% 7.34% 7.24% 1200 7.96% 7.79% 7.64% 7.51% 7.40% 7.29% 1300 7.87% 7.69% 7.56% 7.44% 7.34% 7.24% 1400 7.87% 7.67% 7.54% 7.41% 7.31% 7.21% 1500 8.03% 7.85% 7.71% 7.58% 7.47% 7.36% 1600 7.96% 7.78% 7.64% 7.52% 7.42% 7.31% 1715 8.02% 7.82% 7.68% 7.56% 7.47% 7.36% (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 8.07% 7.86% 7.71% 7.58% 7.46% 7.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.2000/63.2100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com