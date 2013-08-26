Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.50/01.80 01.50/01.80 08.55% 08.55% 08.55% (Aug 23) 1000 06.50/07.30 05.00/05.50 01.50/01.80 09.20% 09.43% 08.49% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/05.00 57.00/60.00 107.50/110.50 150.00/153.00 1100 02.50/04.50 57.00/60.00 108.00/111.00 151.00/154.00 1200 02.00/04.00 56.50/59.50 107.50/110.50 150.50/153.50 1300 02.50/04.50 57.00/60.00 108.00/111.00 151.00/154.00 1400 02.00/04.00 57.00/60.00 108.50/111.50 152.00/155.00 1500 02.50/04.50 57.00/60.00 108.50/111.50 152.00/155.00 1600 02.50/04.50 57.00/60.00 108.50/111.50 152.00/155.00 1715 03.00/04.00 57.50/59.50 109.00/111.00 152.50/154.50 (C1osing Aug 23) 1715 04.25/06.25 58.00/60.00 108.50/110.50 151.00/153.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.50/195.50 229.00/234.00 262.00/267.00 295.00/300.00 1100 192.00/196.00 231.00/236.00 264.00/269.00 297.00/302.00 1200 191.50/195.50 230.50/235.50 263.50/268.50 296.50/301.50 1300 192.50/196.50 231.50/235.50 264.50/269.50 297.50/302.50 1400 194.00/198.00 234.00/239.00 268.00/273.00 302.00/307.00 1500 194.00/198.00 234.00/239.00 268.00/273.00 302.00/307.00 1600 194.50/197.50 235.00/240.00 269.00/274.00 303.00/308.00 1715 195.00/198.00 236.00/241.00 270.00/275.00 304.00/309.00 (C1osing Aug 23) 1715 191.00/194.00 229.00/234.00 261.00/266.00 293.00/298.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 332.50/337.50 367.00/372.00 402.00/407.00 437.00/442.00 1100 335.50/340.50 370.00/375.00 405.00/410.00 440.00/445.00 1200 335.00/340.00 369.00/374.00 404.00/409.00 439.00/444.00 1300 335.50/340.50 369.50/374.50 404.50/409.50 439.50/444.50 1400 342.00/347.00 377.00/382.00 413.00/418.00 449.00/454.00 1500 342.00/347.00 377.00/382.00 413.00/418.00 449.00/454.00 1600 343.00/348.00 378.00/383.00 414.00/419.00 450.00/455.00 1715 344.00/349.00 379.00/384.00 415.00/420.00 451.00/456.00 (C1osing Aug 23) 1715 330.00/335.00 364.00/369.00 399.00/404.00 434.00/439.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.10% 9.72% 9.28% 8.81% 8.48% 8.19% 1100 10.08% 9.75% 9.32% 8.84% 8.54% 8.24% 1200 10.00% 9.70% 9.29% 8.81% 8.52% 8.22% 1300 10.08% 9.75% 9.33% 8.86% 8.54% 8.25% 1400 10.08% 9.79% 9.38% 8.92% 8.64% 8.36% 1500 10.09% 9.80% 9.40% 8.94% 8.65% 8.37% 1600 10.04% 9.75% 9.35% 8.89% 8.64% 8.36% 1715 10.06% 9.77% 9.37% 8.93% 8.70% 8.41% (C1osing Aug 23) 1715 10.02% 9.74% 9.36% 8.87% 8.55% 8.23% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.00% 7.80% 7.66% 7.53% 7.44% 7.33% 1100 8.03% 7.85% 7.71% 7.57% 7.48% 7.36% 1200 8.02% 7.84% 7.69% 7.55% 7.46% 7.35% 1300 8.05% 7.86% 7.70% 7.56% 7.47% 7.35% 1400 8.17% 8.00% 7.85% 7.72% 7.63% 7.50% 1500 8.18% 8.01% 7.86% 7.73% 7.64% 7.51% 1600 8.16% 8.00% 7.85% 7.71% 7.62% 7.49% 1715 8.21% 8.04% 7.88% 7.74% 7.65% 7.52% (C1osing Aug 23) 1715 8.02% 7.82% 7.68% 7.56% 7.47% 7.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3000/64.3100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com