Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.50 01.00/01.75 01.00/01.75 05.59% 05.59% 05.59% (Aug 26) 1000 03.00/03.60 01.50/01.80 01.50/01.80 08.55% 08.55% 08.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 55.50/58.50 107.50/110.50 151.50/154.50 1100 01.00/02.00 56.25/58.25 107.50/109.50 151.00/154.00 1200 01.00/03.00 56.00/59.00 107.50/110.50 151.50/154.50 1300 01.00/03.00 56.00/59.00 108.50/111.50 153.00/156.00 1400 01.25/02.25 56.50/59.50 108.50/111.50 152.00/155.00 1500 01.25/02.25 56.50/59.50 108.50/111.50 152.00/155.00 1600 01.25/02.25 56.50/59.50 108.50/111.50 152.00/155.00 1715 01.25/02.25 57.00/59.00 109.50/111.50 154.00/156.00 (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 03.00/04.00 57.50/59.50 109.00/111.00 152.50/154.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.00/199.00 236.50/241.50 272.00/277.00 307.50/312.50 1100 195.00/199.00 236.00/240.00 271.00/275.00 306.00/310.00 1200 195.00/200.00 236.00/241.00 271.00/276.00 306.50/311.50 1300 196.00/201.00 236.50/241.50 271.00/276.00 306.00/311.00 1400 194.50/198.50 235.00/240.00 270.00/275.00 305.00/310.00 1500 194.00/198.00 234.00/239.00 269.00/274.00 304.00/309.00 1600 194.00/198.00 234.00/239.00 268.00/273.00 302.00/307.00 1715 197.50/200.50 239.50/244.50 274.50/279.50 309.50/314.50 (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 195.00/198.00 236.00/241.00 270.00/275.00 304.00/309.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 349.50/354.50 385.00/390.00 421.50/426.50 458.00/463.00 1100 348.00/352.00 383.00/388.00 419.00/424.00 455.00/460.00 1200 347.50/352.50 383.50/388.50 420.00/425.00 456.00/461.00 1300 346.50/351.50 382.50/387.50 419.00/424.00 455.50/460.50 1400 346.00/351.00 381.00/386.00 417.00/422.00 453.00/458.00 1500 343.00/348.00 378.00/383.00 414.00/419.00 450.00/455.00 1600 341.00/346.00 376.00/381.00 412.00/417.00 448.00/453.00 1715 351.50/356.50 387.00/392.00 423.50/428.50 460.00/465.00 (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 344.00/349.00 379.00/384.00 415.00/420.00 451.00/456.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.96% 9.68% 9.30% 8.89% 8.63% 8.39% 1100 9.99% 9.63% 9.26% 8.88% 8.59% 8.33% 1200 9.99% 9.63% 9.24% 8.86% 8.57% 8.31% 1300 9.98% 9.71% 9.33% 8.90% 8.58% 8.30% 1400 10.03% 9.68% 9.23% 8.78% 8.50% 8.24% 1500 10.07% 9.71% 9.27% 8.79% 8.49% 8.24% 1600 10.07% 9.71% 9.27% 8.79% 8.49% 8.21% 1715 9.99% 9.68% 9.28% 8.85% 8.62% 8.34% (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 10.06% 9.77% 9.37% 8.93% 8.70% 8.41% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.21% 8.07% 7.91% 7.77% 7.67% 7.53% 1100 8.15% 8.01% 7.86% 7.72% 7.61% 7.47% 1200 8.14% 7.98% 7.84% 7.70% 7.59% 7.46% 1300 8.12% 7.95% 7.81% 7.68% 7.58% 7.44% 1400 8.07% 7.91% 7.75% 7.61% 7.51% 7.38% 1500 8.07% 7.87% 7.72% 7.59% 7.49% 7.36% 1600 8.02% 7.83% 7.68% 7.55% 7.45% 7.33% 1715 8.15% 8.00% 7.84% 7.70% 7.59% 7.45% (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 8.21% 8.04% 7.88% 7.74% 7.65% 7.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.2400/66.2500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com